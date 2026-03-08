Fans Demand Suspension After UFC 326 Fighter Booed for Illegal Punches

UFC 326 has been as chaotic as expected, but one of the loudest reactions from the audience so far came right after a fight had already ended. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel won the decision over Cody Durden; the judges were clear, and there was little debate about who did enough to win. However, the arena didn’t sound happy, and the boos had little to do with the scorecards.

The problem came right after the horn. ‘The Art of Knockout’ launched extra shots after the round ended, including hits to the back of the head, which immediately shifted the mood. And while no official statement has been made about this by the promotion or Dana White, considering UFC 326 is still live and running, the Mongolian made sure the bigger talking point for fans won’t be the win itself.

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel draws heat for late shots at UFC 326

This wasn’t the cleanest fight on the UFC 326 card, but it was competitive and physical the whole time. Cody Durden was in desperate need of a win, while Nyamjargal Tumendemberel was hoping to show that he could finally gain some momentum in the UFC.

The fight quickly turned into a grind, with both fighters going back and forth in grappling exchanges and neither willing to give up position easily. Tumendemberel looked to be the stronger fighter in those scrambles. When Durden tried to lock something in, ‘The Art of Knockout’ always found a way out and ended up on top.

It wasn’t a dominant effort, but he maintained control often enough for the judges to notice, particularly in the latter stages of the fight. Durden pushed hard late, knowing he probably needed a finish, but he couldn’t get it done. Once the fight had gone the distance, the decision seemed rather simple. Tumendemberel won unanimously by scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28, bringing his career record to 10-1.

The problem started after the action had already ended. As the final horn sounded, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel continued to land strikes, and several of them struck the back of Durden’s skull. The crowd reacted immediately, and the boos grew louder when it became obvious that the extra rounds were not unintentional.

It didn’t stop the result from being announced, but it definitely changed the tone of the moment. Late shots after the bell are the kind of thing the UFC usually reviews, even if they don’t overturn the result. Now the win goes on his record, bringing him up to 10-1, but the ending has still drawn unwanted attention, with many fans demanding that the promotion sever ties with the fighter for this risky move.

Fans demand strict action against the Mongolian fighter

The result is official, but the talk after the fight has been all about the shots after the horn. Instead of debating the verdict, fans focused on the moment that occurred at the end. For many fans watching UFC 326, those extra strikes changed the overall feel of the win and immediately turned the tide against Nyamjargal Tumendemberel.

Some fans didn’t hold back at all. One wrote, “Tumendemberel fighting like an absolute loser. Wtf were those hits way after the bell? He deserved to lose for that as well as the back of the head strikes.” Another called for punishment straight away, saying, “Dude needs to be suspended for a few.”

Some fans didn’t hold back at all. The frustration kept building with comments like, “He needs to be cut or something… he’s dirty,” and, “Bruh hears a horn and thinks he should knee harder.” Even some who believed he would win agreed that the moment hurt him, with one fan noting, “Knew he’d get it done, but those antics gonna hurt him with fans.”

Not everyone saw it the same way, though. A few viewers objected, claiming that the reaction was exaggerated after the commentary pointed it out. “Funny that people are complaining about back-of-the-head shots only now, once it was pointed out,” one wrote, while another added, “Rewatch that fight and ask yourself who DC likes more… Durden was just as dirty.”

Others focused on the outcome rather than the controversy, writing, “Congrats, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel. Well deserved,” and “Knew he had it; solid performance.” That split reaction is precisely why the moment keeps being replayed.

‘The Art of Knockout’ prevailed at UFC 326, but the finish made the win feel messy. Some fans considered it needless and risky. For others, it was just part of a tough fight. In any case, the victory is now linked to the controversy, which is usually what people remember the longest.