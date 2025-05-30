Fans Divided as U2 Lead Singer Bono Joins Joe Rogan on $250M Platform

The Joe Rogan Experience has always stood out for pulling in all sorts of guests worldwide. Sure, part of the podcast’s global appeal comes from Joe Rogan’s curious approach. However, it’s also because the $250 million platform voiced many compelling ideas. Over the years, he’s had some heavy hitters on the mic, Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and even President Donald Trump, all of whom kept listeners locked in with their ideas and personalities. But the latest guest has made the fans split.

Paul David Hewson is an Irish songwriter and singer. Most people know him as Bono, who showed up on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. The Irishman has been the voice of U2 and has become famous for his vocal style, performance, and songwriting. His band has sold an estimated 175 million records across the globe, and they’ve snagged 22 Grammys along the way.

The band made its name not just with its sound but also with the strong social and political messages packed into its songs. That kind of stuff really resonated with a lot of people and helped U2 build a massive global following. But while Bono gets plenty of praise, he also catches a fair bit of heat. Some folks find him a little too preachy, especially when it comes to his Christian faith and activist-driven lyrics.

Joe seems to have shot the episode with his dog, Marshall, tagging along too. He even posted a photo on Instagram alongside Bono, captioning it: “I had a great time talking to Bono and @marshallmaerogan got a cuddle session with his favorite rock star. Episode available now on @spotify and everywhere else,” indicating a deep conversation with the rockstar.

As expected, once Joe uploaded the photo on his socials, fans didn’t waste any time sharing their thoughts about the guest. Whether it was criticism, support, or a bit of both, the reactions came pouring in. Some praised the episode, others weren’t so impressed, and plenty had something to say. So, let’s take a look at how people responded.

Fans react to Joe Rogan’s featuring Irish songwriter Bono on the podcast

One user, clearly not a fan of Bono, kept it short and to the point: “I’ll skip this one,” followed by another chiming in with “Hard pass.” No detailed explanation was given, but the tone made it pretty clear, they just weren’t on board with Bono being featured on the biggest podcast in the world.

Another commenter gave a bit more context, saying, “Man… hopefully you talked sense and reason to this dude. Legendary artist but super woke, lost and confused.” A clear jab at Bono’s political views, but they still gave credit where it’s due—his musical talent. Then there was someone who just went straight for it: “His entire country hates him lol.” That’s a pretty broad statement. According to an article in The Guardian, many Irish people have labeled him as sanctimonious, so that might be a cause.

One user took a jab at the band itself, writing, “U2 is the vanilla band of all vanilla bands.” Definitely a subjective take, but with multiple Grammys and millions of albums sold, it’s clear they’ve built a huge audience over the years. Amid all the back-and-forth, a Bono fan stepped in with, “He’s a legend. So are you!” —showing love for both Rogan and the rockstar. Another user simply said, “This made my F—n day,” clearly thrilled to see two of their favorites sharing the podcast.

That’s another day, and once again, fans are buzzing about the latest Joe Rogan episode. For regular listeners, it’s the thought-provoking conversations that keep them coming back. So with that in mind, would you listen to Joe Rogan’s conversation with Bono, or would you skip it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!