Fans Divided Over New Petition to Decide Jon Jones’s Fate Catches Steam With Tom Aspinall Fight in Limbo

The Jon Jones situation has taken a new turn on the internet. Fans seemingly had enough as they launched a petition to strip him of the undisputed heavyweight title, which many claim to be a disputed one given that Tom Aspinall has become the longest waiting interim champion of all time. But little did people expect that some fans would be raising their voice against the petition and counter it with another one.

The petition to get rid of Jon Jones as the champion has become a massive development online. It has gained a staggering 159,005 signatures as we speak, making a lot of influential and popular MMA personalities speak about it on various platforms. This petition was started in the wake of Jones’ admission that he has relayed his message to the UFC about the Tom Aspinall fight, but for some reason, Dana White and Co. didn’t give any details on that front, choosing not to make it public.

On the other hand, the aforementioned petition has rubbed the fans of Jones the wrong way. And guess what? Those fans decided to start another petition, as a response, for ‘Bones’ to keep the undisputed heavyweight title. It hasn’t made as many impressions as the one that demands him to be relieved of his title as champion, but for now, it has 69 recorded signatures.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA On Point (@mmaonpoint) Expand Post

On a larger scale, fans are livid with the counter-petition. They not only expressed their disdain, but even sounded off at the people behind it as well. Regardless, there were still some who supported it as well. So, let’s take a look at that front and see how they reacted on Instagram.

Fans’ anger gets triggered with counter-petition favoring Jon Jones

Fans have been waiting for the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight for almost two years now. The undisputed champion is aware of the situation, but refuses to come back, only talking about how he’s living a good life. This certainly hasn’t sat well with the fandom, as one Instagram user declared that Jones has fallen off his list of favorite fighters. “Nobody likes Jones now,” he commented in an Instagram post. Meanwhile, there were others who had their own theories about the counter-petition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some fans believe that the new petition on Change.org might be a scheme from Jon Jones and his staunch advocate, Dana White, to tackle the strong pressure from the fans to make the fight against Tom Aspinall happen. “Jon and Dana started this one,” said one fan, as another went to say, “Dana White signed 69 Times with his fake accounts,” insinuating that the UFC CEO is overseeing this one.

Well, Dana White may not be the one behind this new petition, but the ones who started this got some stiff from the fans. With some fans claiming, “The men who want to sign must be Jones b–t boys,” calling out the people who hail the undisputed champion, others mentioned being done with the whole drama surrounding the heavyweight title fight. “Petition for ‘those who don’t care’ now.”



via Imago March 5, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones meets with the media following his win over Cyril Gane at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230305_zsa_p175_003 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Maybe another petition would solve the problems. That’s what a section of fans had to say as one of them commented, “Petition to remove this new petition.”

Amidst this backlash, there were others who stood with Jon Jones, with one of them commenting, “I signed it.” Well, he’s one of the legends of the game, so it does not come as a surprise that Jones has some backers as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, would you prefer to sign in support of the undisputed champion or against him? Let us know in the comments down below.