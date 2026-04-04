Fans Evacuated From UFC Feeder League’s Event After Tornado Warning

Legacy Fighting Alliance, which has produced countless UFC stars like Kamaru Usman and Sean O’Malley, returned to Shawnee, Oklahoma, with a marquee event on Friday night. At LFA 230, fans gathered to watch the stacked card headlined by top heavyweights Charlie Cleveland and Nyle Bartling. However, the spectacle took a frightening turn when a tornado made its way to Shawnee.

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As the event unfolded, at some point past 9 pm, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman declared alerts for a tornado heading towards the city. Just before the warning, Jake Woodley had won a unanimous decision in his middleweight bout against Shane Sobnosky Jr. However, once the alert arrived, the organizers and staff at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort decided to suspend the LFA broadcast. For the first time in the promotion’s history, the arena was evacuated. Fighters, staff, and fans were directed to seek shelter in the resort’s reinforced safe areas as the storm passed.

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“The venue for LFA 230 has been evacuated due to extreme weather and nearby tornado sightings,” LFA posted on X.

After a roughly two-hour delay, the venue was cleared for re-entry, and the broadcast was allowed to proceed toward its remaining two bouts.

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“Danger has passed and fights have resumed 🙌,” Haymakers shared on Instagram. “Tornado Warnings in Oklahoma as LFA 230 comes to a halt and fans are asked to evacuate the arena and head into the casino. Scary stuff.”

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Now, after the storm passed, the fans entered the arena to watch some action, and it won’t be a stretch to say they weren’t disappointed.

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LFA 230 saw two great finishes after the tornado threat

Most of the fights were done when the fans evacuated the building, and only the headliners were left to show their magic. Fans later resettled to witness the co-main event encounter between David Wright and John Moore, which turned out to be a fire clash.

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The 185ers engaged in a three-round fight where Wright displayed his amazing jiu-jitsu skills as he submitted John Moore with a rear-naked choke at 4 minutes 43 seconds of the very first round. After that, the headliners rocked the stage with another serious display of power.

In the main event, Charlie Cleveland and Nyle Bartling collided in a heavyweight bout, which also turned out to be a barn burner. ‘The Reaper’ was definitely in his element with the exchanges as he knocked out his opponent Nyle Bartling in the first round at 3 minutes 10 seconds, getting the consecutive LFA win.

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So, as LFA is known to be one of the promotions that feeds UFC talent and has already drafted over 350 fighters to Dana White’s roster, Charlie Cleveland can definitely be an addition to their already struggling heavyweight division.

That said, what do you think about the LFA 230 event? Let us know in the comments section below.