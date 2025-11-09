Fans Fume as UFC Vegas 111 Fight Marred by Judge’s Controversial Scorecard

The fight between Mayra Bueno Silva and Jacqueline Cavalcanti was not meant to be this complicated. It was three rounds of precise striking, constant pressure, and a clear showcase of who was the superior fighter that night. Cavalcanti dominated from the first punch, snapping Silva’s head back with slick boxing and slicing leg kicks, while ‘Sheetara’ struggled to find her groove.

By the time the final horn sounded, there was no suspense left. Or so everyone thought. When Bruce Buffer read the scorecards, once again, one of MMA’s most polarizing judges saw a bout differently than everyone else. While his colleagues Eric Colon and Sal D’Amato scored 30-27 for Cavalcanti, Chris Lee gave Mayra Bueno Silva the first round, making the score 29-28. And just like that, a dominant performance turned into another night of chaos.

UFC Vegas 111 sees yet another questionable judgment

Jacqueline Cavalcanti’s rise should have been the focus of the night. The 10-1 prospect, who is now on an eight-fight winning streak, appeared to be just the fighter the division needed: sharp striking, relentless speed, and veteran composure. Silva, meanwhile, was cautious and reactive, shooting too late to matter. Even after being bloodied, she was unable to change her momentum.

Yet, one controversial round transformed a decisive victory into a dispute that took the limelight. And that’s where the fans stepped in, and they were furious. “Bueno Silva being given a round is insane,” one fan wrote, echoing the widespread disbelief on social media. Another individual responded, “I’d love to know what was going on in Chris Lee’s head to think MBS won R1… or any round for that matter.”

The outrage did not end there. “Probably scrolling on his phone. What an absolute waste… was the clearest 30-27 you could possibly ask for,” said another user. Well, it seems like Chris Lee’s name soon gained popularity for all the wrong reasons.

Some fans even presented their own “evidence.” “I still have my notes up for the bout—Cavalcanti didn’t just win the first round, she won both halves of it,” one fan claimed. Another simply stated, “Robbed crazy.” The harshest replies were short and sharp: “Chris Lee 💀.” To many, it wasn’t just one round; it was about the growing distrust in MMA judging.

That is the real issue that surely has to be addressed by head honcho Dana White. Fights like these make fans question how a professional judge could see what no one else did. Jacqueline Cavalcanti’s win was convincing enough, but the single dissenting score made the headlines. For Mayra Bueno Silva, it meant nothing, a fourth consecutive loss, a career in limbo. For ‘The Nightmare,’ it was a diversion from what should have been her signature victory that helped her join her division’s elite.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti headed for the top 10 after a convincing win

Regardless of the scoring drama, Jacqueline Cavalcanti emerged as the clear winner at the Apex. Her striking was precise, her defense solid, and her composure never wavered. ‘The Nightmare’ didn’t just defeat Mayra Bueno Silva; she looked like a fighter ready for the next level. Even the judging debate could not eclipse what she showed inside the cage.

Cavalcanti, at 5-0 in the UFC and on an eight-fight winning streak overall, is closing in on the top ten. At 28, she’s finding her stride and showcasing that she belongs among the division’s best. Her style is not wild or reckless; it is clean, calculated, and effective. She may not have delivered a highlight-reel finish, but she had something far more valuable: control.

For Bueno Silva, however, the night served as another reminder of how far she had fallen. She was once a title contender, but she is currently winless in five fights and is fighting to reignite her spark. Jacqueline Cavalcanti’s win represented more than just another step forward; it marked a shift. The new wave of contenders is here, and ‘The Nightmare’ is leading it towards the bantamweight throne.