Fans Get Their Money’s Worth as Russian Fighter Kicks Off UFC 321 Main Card With KO Win

Alex Pereira now faces pressure from another surging Russian. Although the headline heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane was still upcoming, UFC 321’s main card opened with the light heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov and Aleksandar Rakić, which immediately grabbed the spotlight at the Etihad Arena. By delivering the card’s first finish, ‘The Professional’ shook up the entire 205-pound division and sent a strong message to the top contenders.

Even reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who recently reclaimed his title from Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, now faces a formidable new threat in the undefeated prospect Azamat Murzakanov (16-0-0). Murzakanov, known for dominating his opponents throughout his career, proved his reputation at UFC 321.

The Russian star dispatched his No. 7-ranked opponent Aleksandar Rakić with a powerful jab in just the opening round at the 3:11 mark, making it clear he is coming to take over the division. As a result, Rakić now suffers his fourth consecutive loss at UFC 321, potentially dropping him out of the top 10. After the fight, social media buzzed with praise for the Russian prospect.

With this victory, Murzakanov improves to 7-0 under the UFC banner and could be only a couple of wins away from a title shot. Much like fellow Russian stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev, Murzakanov thrives as an underdog and continues to chase recognition. His first-round knockout inside the Abu Dhabi Octagon has firmly placed him in the spotlight. The MMA community has already taken notice.

Fans cheer on undefeated Russian star Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 321 on social media

Much like UFC lightweight star Saint Benoît Denis, Azamat Murzakanov comes from a security forces background. After graduating, he joined Russia’s internal troops, and he continued serving in the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the North Caucasus region even after his unit disbanded. It was there that he met future coach Khachim Mamkhegov, who trained him in hand-to-hand combat.

Under Mamkhegov’s guidance, Azamat Murzakanov built a reputation on the regional and international circuits, yet a major breakthrough had eluded him—until today, when he secured a decisive victory over Aleksandar Rakić. A fan commented, “Been saying Azamat is underrated,” a sentiment echoed by another: “Statement win to join the top table at 205!” Despite beginning his professional career in 2010, ‘The Professional’ made his UFC debut in 2021 via DWCS.

Many may not know he was originally scheduled to debut in 2017, but a positive test for a banned substance delayed his entry. Since arriving in the UFC, the previously underrated Russian has been unstoppable, steadily climbing the ranks of the light heavyweight division. Fans have been quick to react to his performance. One commented, “Wow Azamat’s right hand… I would’ve gave Rakic a chance to recover there but hey, great finish. #UFC321”

Another noted, “Rakic did NOT utilize his range, as Azamat Murzakanov FOLDS him” while a third added, “SENDS RAKIC TO A 4-FIGHT LOSING STREAK AND REMAINS UNDEFEATED!” Some observers, however, pointed out that Rakić’s lackluster showing, following defeats against top contenders like Jan Błachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Magomed Ankalaev, contributed to Azamat Murzakanov’s dominant outing.

Where do you see Azamat Murzakanov’s future in the light heavyweight division? Do you think the Russian star is ready to challenge reigning champion Alex Pereira? Share your thoughts below.