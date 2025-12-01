Fans in Disbelief as Joe Rogan Finds Himself on Other Side of the Table After Rare Decision

Fans see Joe Rogan everywhere online. Behind the UFC commentary desk, passionately breaking down fights, hosting the Joe Rogan Experience in his iconic studio, or popping up at the wildly popular Kill Tony comedy show. But how often do you actually see the 58-year-old on someone else’s podcast as a guest? You probably have at some point, but when was the last time Joe Rogan found himself on the opposite end of the mic?

Rogan rarely makes guest appearances, and the last notable one came a few months ago when he joined Gary Brecka on the Ultimate Human Podcast. These interviews happen only once in a blue moon, which makes each one feel like an event. In one of those rare outings, the UFC color commentator recently sat down with Jesse Michels for a podcast episode on YouTube titled ‘Joe Rogan: The Truth About Aliens (He Finally Says It).’

Joe Rogan goes back to his roots

In recent years, Joe Rogan has stepped away from his old mix of conspiracy theories and alien talk, instead drawing attention for becoming increasingly political. He has hosted figures like Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, among others. But now, he seems to be circling back to his roots—diving again into pyramids and the supposed hidden chambers beneath them, UFOs, and other fringe topics.

Imago MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.

He even ventured into discussions about humans potentially sharing the planet with alien species, along with musings about who truly runs the government, Elon Musk, the CIA, Artificial Intelligence, and the origins of gods. At one point in the podcast on YouTube, while talking about gods and artificial intelligence, Rogan dropped this gem of a line. “Jesus was born out of a virgin mother—what’s more virgin than a computer?”

The episode is clearly set to be a hit, but fans were stunned to see the UFC color commentator sitting on the opposite side of the table for a change.

Fan claims Michels’ podcast was far more thought-provoking than JRE in recent years

It’s wild to think that Rogan birthed the podcast over a decade ago in 2009. So, seeing Rogan getting interviewed, fans couldn’t hold back their excitement. One user expressed how rare it is for Joe Rogan to be asked questions. “It feels so rare to see JR getting interviewed. This is special, and Jesse deserves it. Jesse has come a long way. Happy to see this,” the user commented. Notably, Jesse Michels has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience once, in episode #2331, released on June 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, this user claimed Rogan’s appearance on Michels’ podcast was the most interesting and thought-provoking. “I have watched hundreds upon hundreds of JRE episodes. This was by far the most interesting and thought-provoking interview with Joe that I have ever seen. Absolutely epic,” the user commented.

The next user highlighted the rarity of Rogan being asked questions. “Joe being interviewed is rare. Joe being interviewed outside his own studio is nearly non-existent,” the user commented. While it’s rare, Rogan does appear on other podcasts from time to time. Just not nearly as often as most creators. That surprise factor is amplified because fans are so used to seeing him in the host’s chair, not as the one answering questions.

The next user reminisced about the good ol’ days. “It’s nice seeing Joe talk about the Moon landing as he did over 10 years ago,” the user commented. “This is 1969. You’re on the phone with Richard Nixon from the moon. Are you out of your f—king mind? Is this supposed to be real?” He said this while mocking the idea of live communication during the Apollo 11 mission, suggesting it was implausibly staged amid Cold War deceptions like MK-Ultra.

Another user was surprised to see Joe Rogan this excited about a conversation. “This is the most engaged and excited in conversation I’ve seen Rogan since the early days of JRE,” the user commented. Perhaps, Rogan will pay heed to these reactions from the public to make changes to his podcast.

Having said that, it appears people truly enjoyed Joe Rogan’s appearance on someone else’s podcast for a change. But what did you think of it?