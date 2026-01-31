Fans Left Confused After ‘Australian Bruce Buffer’ Spotted Road Raging Hours Before UFC 325

Bruce Buffer has arrived in Australia as part of the UFC’s broadcasting team. At the second Paramount+ CBS event, the promotion’s longtime announcer is set to lend his iconic voice as fighters step inside the Octagon. However, just hours before UFC 325 took over Qudos Bank Arena, the 68-year-old reportedly got caught up in a road rage incident in Sydney, leaving fans suspicious.

“BREAKING: BRUCE BUFFER ROAD RAGE! Bruce Buffer, famous UFC fight announcer, caught on video having an argument today in Sydney just before UFC 325 😲,” MeterPeter UFC posted on X.

In the video, a man who looks strikingly similar to Bruce Buffer is seen arguing with another man sitting inside a car. For a brief moment, fans were convinced they were watching the UFC announcer lose his cool. But they soon realised that the man was not Buffer. The man spoke with an Australian accent in the video, which cleared the confusion. Once fans realized it wasn’t Buffer, they started reacting as the clip went viral.

Noticing the accent, a fan wrote, “The accent is a dead giveaway, Bruce Buffer my a—”. Following that reaction, another user pointed out the same thing, commenting, “Bruce Buffer is an American, that guy is Australian 😂”. However, while most fans focused on the accent difference, one user believed the man could still be the 68-year-old legendary announcer, pointing to Buffer’s history of a popular altercation.

The fan wrote, “We know Bruce gets down, remember he beat up a UFC fighter in a elevator.” The comment brought back memories of Buffer’s infamous fistfight with Frank Trigg in an elevator, with Dana White watching from the sidelines. Still, not everyone bought into that theory, as another fan quickly fired back, writing, “Lol. You’re retarded if you think that’s buffer.”

Another user noticed the similarity between Bruce’s announcing style and his lookalike, joking with the same intensity, “He has road rage just like he announces.” Keeping the laughs going, one fan imagined an even wilder scenario by tying it to former champ Robert Whittaker, writing, “bruce buffer and bobby knuckles going at it!” In the end, one fan summed it all up perfectly, calling it an “Average Aussie argument.”

Now that it’s clear the man involved in the argument wasn’t actually Bruce Buffer, the veteran announcer will be present at the event and will do what he does best by lending his iconic voice to the action. Still, as the 68-year-old legend looks ahead to being part of another historic night, he’ll be hoping to avoid any unintentional slip-ups like the one fans still remember from last time.

Bruce Buffer mixed up fighters’ names at the UFC 324 event

For an experienced figure like Bruce Buffer, who has spent nearly his entire life announcing fights, mistakes are rare. Still, even the best have an off night, and Buffer had one at UFC 324.

While announcing the Ty Miller vs Adam Fugitt fight, Buffer accidentally mixed up both fighters’ records. On the mic, he introduced debutant Miller as undefeated while Fugit had a 10-5-0 record, which later turned into six losses after the fight.

It was a rare mistake from Buffer. Even when those rare moments happen, one thing remains clear. A UFC event simply doesn’t feel as grand without the veteran announcer’s voice filling the arena.

That said, do you think the Voice of the Octagon will continue calling fights for years to come, or do you see retirement on the horizon? Let us know in the comments section below.