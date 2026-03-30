Fans Not Happy as Joaquin Buckley’s Bruce Lee Tribute Sparks Debate After Israel Adesanya

Just a day after Israel Adesanya paid his respects to Bruce Lee, Joaquin Buckley did the same, but in his own flamboyant style. ‘New Mansa’ went to the graves of Bruce Lee and Brandon Lee, and instead of a silent moment, he started shadowboxing, turning the tribute into something more symbolic.

For Buckley, it wasn’t just about honoring a legend but also about reconnecting with his craft’s roots. As he moved in front of Lee’s final resting place, he explained how Jeet Kune Do shaped his knowledge of combat from an early age. He defined it as the philosophy that taught him the fundamentals of mixed martial arts, emphasizing timing, interception, and flow rather than brute force.

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“Jeet Kune Do was one of the first things as a young martial artist that I read about that really introduced me to what mixed martial arts was,” he said in the Instagram video. “Jeet Kune Do stands for the interceptive fist, and it literally means intercepting somebody’s attack. In between every explosive blow and every explosive maneuver, you stop with your own.

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“Bruce Lee was one of the best instructors when it comes to the philosophy of mixed martial arts, and I truly believe that without Jeet Kune Do and Bruce Lee’s impact on martial arts, the UFC wouldn’t even exist.”

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Standing there, he felt the experience would lift him mentally and spiritually as he prepared for his next fight.

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“So with me being here, me being able to just really be able to be surrounded by his presence at his burial, I feel like I just completed something that’s only gonna level me up now,” he added. “So beautiful thing. Respect Bruce Lee.”

The moment came at an interesting time. Israel Adesanya had visited the same grave the day before his UFC Seattle main event, which unfortunately resulted in a loss to Joe Pyfer. While Adesanya’s visit was more introspective, Buckley’s approach was more active—almost like a ritual of sharpening himself before stepping back into competition.

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Joaquin Buckley has a big one coming up. The rising welterweight contender, who had previously put together a remarkable six-fight winning streak with victories over Stephen Thompson and Colby Covington, is now aiming to rebound following a loss against Kamaru Usman.

‘New Mansa’ is now set to face Sean Brady on May 9 at UFC 328 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, a battle that might propel the winner back into title contention. Brady, coming off a terrific performance of his own, poses a difficult stylistic challenge, making this a critical test for both fighters.

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With momentum on the line and the welterweight division as competitive as ever, Buckley’s tribute to Bruce Lee feels like more than just respect—it feels like preparation. However, the move surely has divided fans, to say the least.

Fans call out Joaquin Buckley’s Bruce Lee tribute

That sense of preparation and motivation didn’t resonate with everyone. Joaquin Buckley saw it as a moment of connection, a chance to tap into something deeper before a huge fight, but it quickly became a heated online argument. And not the kind that gently fades away—the kind that turns every comment section into a battlefield.

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Some fans just didn’t like the setting. “Imagine being put to rest and some random dude shadowboxes on your grave,” one wrote. Another wrote,

“Shadow boxing in front of two tombstones is probably top-tier a—–.”

Imago May 19, 2023, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – May 19: Joaquin Buckley steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 73 – Dern vs Hill – weigh-ins on May 19, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20230519_zsa_p175_038 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

This fan joked that Joaquin Buckley was out there sparring spirits: “Sparring with the dead at the cemetery is wild.” For them, the issue wasn’t Bruce Lee or the message — it was the way it was done. The visuals felt off, even if the intention wasn’t. “Love paying homage, but shadow boxing on the man’s and his sons’ grave? Come on, bro.”

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However, several fans had a very different perspective. “That’s respect; I feel he’d be happy to see it,” one fan commented. Others noted that Buckley was honoring Bruce Lee in the only way a fighter can: by moving and expressing the skill itself. “That’s one way to pay respect.”

More fans joined in on the praise, as they wrote, “It’s respectful; he’s showing how impactful Bruce Lee was and still is,” and “Bruce would be proud of his legacy being remembered.”

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Then came the comparisons. Fans couldn’t overlook the timing, as Israel Adesanya had just visited the same location a day before. A fan wrote, “Izzy just went there and got TKO’d. Good luck in the next one, brotha.” Others even joked about an “Izzy curse” following Adesanya’s defeat, “Can’t wait for your next fight now. 🤣”

And just like that, what began as an homage turned into something else entirely — another instance in which perception was just as important as purpose.