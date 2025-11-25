Fans Only Have One Thing to Say About UFC 323 — the Final PPV of Dana White’s Era

After an explosive UFC 322 and the latest UFC Qatar event, the multi-billion-dollar promotion has once again raised the bar for fight cards and fan expectations. As 2025 nears its end, only two fight cards remain. One is the Fight Night event on the 13th of December and the other is UFC 323. Naturally, the moment carries an emotional and nostalgic weight, marking the end of UFC’s long broadcast partnership with ESPN. Starting in 2026, Paramount+ will host all UFC fights and pay-per-views, replacing the traditional pay-per-view system with a single centralized platform.

With only 38 days remaining in the year, UFC 323 will wrap up the 2025 pay-per-view schedule on December 6. A bantamweight title rematch between reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan will headline the card, yet that is just the tip of the iceberg. Fans in the mobile arena will also see an exciting flyweight title bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua, as a seasoned veteran faces off against a rising contender.

In addition, the event will mark Henry Cejudo’s farewell, closing his decade-long fighting career as he faces rising star Payton Talbott in a symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment. Over a dozen more exciting fights will complete the lineup. As an MMA-focused page, MMA Gone Wild shared a screenshot of the main event on X, saying, “the last UFC PPV ever, rate the card 1-10.”

Reading this line brings out mixed emotions. While some fans are ready to move on from UFC PPVs, the notion of the ‘last one’ still carries a poignant weight. Even with a $79.99 price tag, the excitement of the fight card keeps fans engaged. Additionally, UFC 323 features matchups across nearly every division, though the heavyweight division is notably absent. So, let’s take a look at how fans are rating UFC 323, the final pay-per-view of the year.

Fans have high expectations for the final UFC PPV of 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili aims to make history with his fourth title defense of the year. He has carried the promotion’s underwhelming fight cards back-to-back, and now this Georgian powerhouse faces Russian star, ‘No Mercy’ Petr Yan in a highly anticipated rematch. In their first encounter, Dvalishvili claimed the victory, but fans remain divided. One fan commented, “Pantoja will retain his title. I’m leaning more on Merab to retain, but not discounting Yan too. 50-50 I guess.”

If Dvalishvili defends his belt successfully, he will extend his win streak to 15, just one short of tying legends Anderson Silva and Islam Makhachev. Meanwhile, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, a longtime divisional titleholder, will defend his belt for the fifth time. Oddsmakers still favor the Brazilian, yet with rising star Joshua Van at just 24, many predict a potential upset. Fans remain excited, with one saying, “These are all legit fun fights. 8/10. Flyweights are fun af.”

UFC 323 features five champions and former champions, impressing fans across social media. One commented, “This gets an 8.5/10.” Another added, “This could be a 9/10 banger with the craziest scraps or a 6/10 cuddlefest.” Moreover, the card’s entertainment value extends beyond Pantoja and Dvalishvili, including Polish star Jan Blachowicz and Henry Cejudo, returning after his eye injury at UFC Seattle. A fan shared, “Looking forward to this. Polish power, Cejudos return after the eye poke, Joshua Vans boxing, and Merab staying active.”

Though ‘Triple C’ initially retired, he made a comeback in 2023 with a four-fight contract. However, he has yet to secure a victory since his return, standing at 0-3. In his final UFC bout, he aims to retire on a high note. A fan rated the fight card 10, highlighting the return of former champ Petr Yan, “10 because (Petr Yan).” Starting in January, Paramount+ subscribers with the Essential plan at $9.99 per month or Premium at $11.99 will stream the fights. Although subscription fees will rise, fans are already eager, with one commenting, “8-8.5/10 for sure… Ready for Paramount.”

Despite the stacked card, some fans express disappointment that mainstream stars like Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, and Jon Jones are absent. One fan criticized the expectation, saying, “Everyone in the comments is expecting every PPV to have Ilia, Islam, Jon, Pereira, and Volk it seems.”

Nevertheless, the card welcomes veteran fighters such as Edson Barboza, Jalin Turner, and more. A fan reminded detractors, “I think this is a very good card. Even in the early prelims you have Vettori, Barboza, & Jalin Turner. By the by, Terrance McKinney & Chris Duncan is probably gonna be a banger.”

With fans buzzing with excitement, what’s your take on UFC 323’s card? How would you rate this fight card? Share your thoughts below.