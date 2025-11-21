Fans Predict UFC Debut for Rico Verhoeven After He Vacates GLORY Heavyweight Title

The heavyweight division was the one that built a strong reputation for UFC. Over the years, however, the division experienced many ups and downs, marked by periods of instability. Since Francis Ngannou’s departure in 2023, the division has pretty much been on hold, a situation that persisted until Jon Jones retired this past summer. Fans naturally expected the division to regain momentum, but they were mistaken. Tom Aspinall now holds the championship, yet the division still faces its so-called “curse.” If the rumors are true, the curse might be lifted soon. Now, rumors suggest another heavyweight is joining the promotion. It is none other than kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Dutch star recently quit the GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight title after holding it for 12 straight years and remaining undefeated for more than a decade. The 36-year-old announced his departure on social media, saying, “I joined GLORY in 2012, and from that moment on, I gave everything to this sport and to the organisation. Together we built something truly special, sold-out arenas, broke records, gave fans incredible fights and moments that helped shape the history of kickboxing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month at UFC 321, an unintentional eye poke from Ciryl Gane to the Brit caused the heavyweight title fight to end in a ‘no contest,’ temporarily stalling the division. Still, Dana White and Co. continued to develop the division. Over the past year, they signed several new talents, including Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Marek Bujło, and even Tom Aspinall’s teammate Ante Delija. Despite this, these additions did not give the push that fans and the promotion expected.

Rico Verhoeven added, “I want to give a special acknowledgment to the dedicated people within GLORY who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring such a strong product to the world. Most of them remain unseen, but their passion is what keeps this sport alive and growing. I see you, and I’ve told many of you personally how much I value the way you carry kickboxing forward with heart, respect, and purpose.”

In the end, Rico Verhoeven expressed his gratitude to Pierre Andurand, the majority shareholder of GLORY Kickboxing, for his vision, and he also thanked his fans for their unwavering support over the years. Most importantly, Rico emphasized that this is “not a goodbye” but “until we meet again, OSU,” sparking excitement among fans, many of whom are now speculating about the kickboxing legend possibly making a move to the UFC. Let’s see what they’re saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC fans look to Rico Verhoeven to resurrect the UFC heavyweight division

Rico Verhoeven has established himself as a dominant force in kickboxing and Muay Thai, yet he hasn’t shied away from testing his skills with MMA fighters, much like in boxing and MMA. He has even sparred with Tom Aspinall, working with him for years. Having someone like ‘King of Kickboxing’ in his corner has helped Aspinall remain a powerhouse in the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans have taken notice, chiming in, “Let’s go, sign him, feed him Volkov,” hoping to see Rico Verhoeven face Alexander Volkov. With good reason, as Rico has already dipped his toe in MMA once back in 2015.

Fans have started saying, “Come save the UFC heavyweight division.” Over the years, Rico has stood by Aspinall like a big brother. During the Jon Jones saga, Rico supported Tom Aspinall like a true friend, calling it “brotherhood,” and even predicted that the Dutch star would wipe the floor with Jon Jones. However, ‘King of Kickboxing’ never faced Jones, as he retired before the fight could happen. Still, under Rico’s guidance, Aspinall took down opponents like Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes, prompting fans to say, “Please tell me he’s coming to the UFC.”

The hype hasn’t stopped there. Fans have begun speculating about possible opponents for Rico Verhoeven. Some have suggested Alex Pereira, the former Glory two-division champion who is now moving forward in the UFC heavyweight division. One fan commented, “RICO vs PEREIRA let’s go.” Pereira’s name has also come up in a BJJ context under the UFC banner against Tom Aspinall. Others have suggested Rico Verhoeven could face Ciryl Gane, with one fan saying, “Gane would sleep him inside of 2 rounds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the hype around Jon Jones’ pupil Gable Steveson joining the UFC is also growing. The former NCAA legend debuted earlier this year in MMA with the LFA and has tried his hand in mixed rules promotions, including dirty boxing. Fans are excited and commenting, “Rico vs Gable Steveson in MMA coming soon,” with another fan echoing, “He is headed to the UFC.”

That said, nothing has been confirmed yet, as Dana White and Co. are still monitoring the former WWE star. Meanwhile, the likelihood of Rico Verhoeven entering the UFC remains low, since at 36, it is far from an ideal age to start a career in MMA. Share your thoughts in the comments below.