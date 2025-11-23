Fans Pressure Dana White to Renew Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s Contract After UFC Qatar Win

Waldo Cortes-Acosta walked into UFC Qatar with the odds stacked against him. A last-minute call, a long flight, and a contract all set to expire the moment his fight with Shamil Gaziev came to an end. Most fighters would have tightened up under such pressure for sure. However, ‘Salsa Boy’ did not. Instead, he went out there like a man who perfectly understood the assignment at hand.

And when he connected with Shamil Gaziev, the entire heavyweight division felt the impact. It wasn’t just another win. It was the kind of statement performance that makes Dana White and the UFC pause, rewind, and evaluate who they’re letting walk out the door. But the real noise didn’t begin until after the knockout, when fans took the wheel.

Fans call for Dana White to re-sign Waldo Cortes-Acosta

It all began when MMA insider Kevin K reminded everyone of the stakes on X: “Just a reminder #UFCQatar was the final fight of Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s current UFC contract.” A revelation that quickly caught the attention of fans. So, as expected, once highlights hit social media, the reactions exploded. Fans weren’t debating what Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s future would look like. They demanded UFC swiftly provides him a new contract and re-sign him ASAP.

“Well, it’s time to get him another contract and fit him into next month!” one viewer demanded. Another termed him “an underrated Fighter of the Year candidate,” citing his 4-1 record in 2025 and two knockouts in 21 days. The most viral comment summed up Acosta’s insane schedule: “What Waldo Cortes-Acosta was able to accomplish was absolutely legendary.”

For the unaware, ‘Salsa Boy’ accepted the fight on 72 hours’ notice, flew 18 hours, lost 12 pounds, crossed 10 time zones, and still knocked down Gaziev in 1:22. This wasn’t normal. It was legendary. Then what followed was the fantasy matchmaking, since re-signing him wasn’t enough. Ariel Helwani announced his dream matchup: “Sign me up for Waldo Cortes Acosta x Derrick Lewis.”

Others pushed harder, “Strip Quitspinall already and make Waldo vs. Gane for the vacant HW belt.” And of course, “I want to see him fight Volkov.” Waldo was no longer viewed as a fringe contender by fans, instead, he was ranked alongside the division’s top names. Waldo Cortes-Acosta exited UFC Qatar with more than a knockout and a possible new contract.

He walked out with momentum that even Dana White and the UFC brass just can’t deny. If his purpose was to make his next negotiation impossible to ignore, he succeeded, with interest. And while we are nearing the end of the year, the UFC heavyweight still wants more, as ‘Salsa Boy’ wants to fight six times in 2025.

Cortes-Acosta is simply unstoppable in 2025

Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s run in 2025 has evolved into something that no heavyweight realistically should be able to endure. Qatar was not a one-time miracle; it was his fifth bout of the year, and he left wanting a sixth. Even with three days’ notice, a long travel, and a severe cut, he delivered a knockout. At this moment, he’s fighting like a madman who refuses to stop, regardless of the circumstances.

What makes it even crazier is how calmly he handles the chaos. One minute he’s eating burgers; the next he’s packing a suitcase and traveling around the world. He sparred once, felt well, and agreed to a fight that most heavyweights would not consider without a full camp. Even losing 277 pounds didn’t bother him; all he cared about was getting back in the cage.

With five fights under his belt and only one slip along the way, Cortes-Acosta hopes to surpass the record for most UFC appearances in a single year. And he is not joking. He wants a fresh contract, a quick turnaround, and another chance to show that he’s the most active heavyweight alive. Whoever the UFC throws in front of him next—Lewis, Volkov, or Gane—”Salsa Boy” is prepared to continue swinging until they make history with him. Do you think Dana White should offer him a new contract?