Fans React as Zabit Magomedsharipov’s Manager Hints Potential UFC Return for Flyweight Star

When we talk about MMA fighters from Dagestan, we often talk about the ones who are good at wrestling. But there are also fighters who are great at striking, like Zabit Magomedsharipov. The 34-year-old left the UFC in 2022 because of personal problems, but he might be back soon. And you know what? People who like it are really excited.

Zabit Magomedsharipov left the UFC at a time when he was on a roll. He had won six fights in a row and showed off some great striking skills, which made fans think he would soon be a champion. But Magomedsharipov took a break after his last fight in 2019. It took him three years to say that he had decided to retire because of problems with his immune system. He also said that he didn’t want to keep fighting.

Just last year, Zabit Magomedsharipov revealed that Dana White wanted him to come back again and even promised him some opportunities. But the featherweight fighter did not take up that offer and remained retired. But guess what? MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that there is a chance that Magomedsharipov makes his way back inside the Octagon, tweeting, “Zabit [soon].”

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – NOVEMBER 8, 2019: Featherweight MMA fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov of Russia during a weigh-in prior to the UFC Fight Night 163 at the CSKA Arena. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C2452

As expected, this news was bound to make waves in the fight community, which it did. And while fans are excited, they also expressed a bit of doubt when it came to Zabit Magomedsharipov. Here’s what they had to say.

How good will Zabit Magomedsharipov be after six years? Fans wonder

Well, it’s been six years since Zabit Magomedsharipov competed inside the Octagon, so fans have their doubts about this update from Ali Abdelaziz. As one fan commented, “I dont believe ali at all lol,” on Reddit, another fan mentioned an issue he has with seeing the featherweight fighter return. Magomedsharipov is not in his 20s anymore, and with half a dozen years removed since his last fight, some fans wonder if he’s still got what it takes to be a UFC champion. “A 34 year old with 6 year lay off, well doesn’t looks good,” that fan added.

In the same way, fans believe that Zabit Magomedsharipov’s coming back after six years cannot warrant a top contender on his return. Instead, they believe that the 34-year-old can only impress the fans if he shows his mettle against a lower-rated fighter. On that note, a fan said, “Too late, unless they give him some bum a– opponent.” They are clearly doubtful due to his age. On the flip side, there are fans who are genuinely excited to get this update on Magomedsharipov from his manager. Some fans wanted him to fight an old foe, commenting, “Zabit vs Bochniak 2 – In my wildest, wettest dreams.”



The reactions kept getting better as one fan made a bold claim, as he deemed Zabit Magomedsharipov the best in striking when it comes to fighters from Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s native region. “Hands down best dagestani striker.” In the same way, another fan appeared to be pretty high wanting to see the featherweight fighter back in the UFC, but still had doubts about his longevity. He wrote, “Wait what? Holy s–t if this is true, that’s lit. But he is a bit older now im curious how many times we’ll get to see him fight.” Meanwhile, some fans believe Magomedsharipov might return to the UFC in a different capacity, and that too, in this weekend’s UFC Baku. “He’ll be the ringside physician in Azerbaijan.”



Well, it’s safe to say that Zabit Magomedsharipov would really bring another level of excitement to the featherweight division if the hints at his comeback are legit. But what do you think? Is he really going to return, or is it just hype? Let us know in the comments down below.