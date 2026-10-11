Fans React With “Boring” Chants as Michael ‘Venom’ Page Signs With Misfits Boxing

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has found his next home after being dropped by the UFC last month. The Englishman became a free agent following his lackluster decision win over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Paris on September 5. Now, Page is embarking on a new chapter in his combat sports career, but his move to Misfits Boxing has already drawn skepticism from fans.

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The announcement was made by KSI shortly before the co-main event of the Misfits Boxing card at London’s Copper Box Arena. Taking to the ring, the British influencer first announced his return as the promotion’s CEO and revealed that he was retiring from boxing. After a desperate attempt to hype up the crowd, the internet star finally unveiled his latest signing: Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

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“Tonight, I have a huge announcement,” KSI said. “Even bigger announcement. Ladies and gentlemen, I want to introduce to you a new signing.”

Following KSI’s announcement, Page made his entrance to the ring to a mix featuring the Undertaker’s iconic theme song, while a video showcasing his fighting highlights played on the giant screen behind him.

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The signing may come as a surprise to some, but MVP had already confirmed that this is more than a one-off appearance. In a statement released on Saturday, the former UFC and Bellator star revealed that he had signed a multi-fight, multi-year agreement with KSI’s promotion. He also indicated that his Misfits debut would take place in the coming months.

Imago September 5, 2026, Paris, Ile De France, France: Michael Venom Page of ENGLAND fights against Nursulton Ruziboev of UZBEKISTAN during the UFC Paris Fight Night on September 5, 2026, at Accor Arena in Paris, France. Paris France – ZUMAc313 20260905_zsp_c313_027 Copyright: xFaresxChafaix

“I’ve been in combat sports for a long time, and I’ve had plenty of options, but MF Sports is the right fit for me,” Page said in his statement. “They’re doing things differently, the energy is huge, and the fights are big. I’m excited for this new chapter, and I’m coming to show the boxing world what I can do.”

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While Page appears eager to prove himself in a new setting, the announcement has not convinced everyone. Some fans believe the middleweight’s cautious fighting style could follow him into the boxing ring, raising questions about whether his arrival will deliver the kind of action Misfits audiences expect.

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Fans react to Michael ‘Venom’ Page signing with Misfits Boxing

One fan wrote, “He will still probably just point fight them to a boring decision.” Another fan commented, “Going over there just to bore everyone again while he jumps up and down like a r—d.”

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The growing chants of Page being a boring fighter continued with a different fan commenting, “Crazy how after his most boring stretch of fights now he’ll get his stupid bag.”

The fans’ disdain toward Michael ‘Venom’ Page comes from his underwhelming journey in the UFC. Despite being recognized for his highlight-reel knockouts, all of Page’s fights in the UFC ended via decision.

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Page went 5 wins and 1 loss under Dana White’s banner, with his sole loss coming against Ian Garry at UFC 303. However, most of his victories resulted in very lackluster performances, with MVP putting in very low output in his fights. His only impressive outing came against Jared Cannonier at UFC 319.

Page admitted after his win against Ruziboev that he fell short in volume and also expected to sign with the UFC once again. But the promotion did not renew his contract, which ultimately made him sign with Misfits.

The Westminster native definitely has the capability to put on a show for the audience, but the fans just are not convinced right now.

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Another fan implied ‘MVP’ is destined to remain a boring fighter, “Can’t wait for single-digit significant strikes per round but now in boxing.” Following this, a user noticed the MMA veteran not getting any pop from the crowd, writing, “And the crowd goes mild.”

A different fan noticed that MMA promotions have not signed Michael ‘Venom’ Page, “Bro got passed up by ONE, PFL/MVP, Ki MMA & Rizin lmao. I guess no one wants in on the MVP business.”

Well, Jake Paul showed interest in signing ‘MVP’ to Most Valuable Promotions right after he became a free agent. But it turns out that deal could not materialize. However, looking at Page signing with Misfits, which is often considered a haven for influencer boxing and not elite competition, a fan feels the MMA veteran would just end up dominating everyone.

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“MVP signs to knock out some bums who is surprised?” the fan wrote. Another fan similarly commented, “MVP will destroy everyone in Misfits.”

The contrasting reactions leave Page with a clear challenge ahead. He has the experience and striking credentials to make an impact, but he will need to deliver performances that silence the criticism surrounding his recent UFC run.

Moreover, Page is not entering the boxing ring as a complete newcomer. He has previously recorded boxing victories over Jonathan Castano and Michał Ciach. He has also competed against Mike Perry under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner, giving him experience beyond traditional MMA competition.

That background could prove valuable as he prepares for his Misfits debut in the coming months. However, his signing alone will not settle the debate over whether he can deliver the kind of performances fans want to see.

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For now, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has secured a multi-year deal and a fresh platform to showcase his skills. Whether he can turn the skepticism surrounding his arrival into excitement will depend on what he does once he steps into the ring.