Fans Recall “Real BMF” Nick Diaz as He Reacts to Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira

Last night at UFC 326, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira fought for the BMF title, but the belt lost its aura. Fans expected a battle full of fireworks, flashy strikes, and nonstop action on the feet. However, the main event disappointed not only the audience but also names like Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz, who expressed their frustration on social media. In the midst of it all, UFC cult hero Nick Diaz watched the BMF fight in public.

Today, veteran American journalist Ariel Helwani sparked a social media buzz by posting a clip of Nick Diaz on X with the caption, “Damn, this hits very freaking hard.”

In the video, the Stockton native stands at a diner, watching the post-fight Octagon interview between Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway. He looks disappointed, and his stare at the screen evokes memories of his own days in the sport.

Heading into UFC 326, ‘Blessed’ is prepared to throw blows just like last time. However, the Brazilian executed a more technical plan, which entertained less and failed to meet fans’ and experts’ expectations. UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal also shared his raw reaction.

“Last night was the first time I ever yelled ‘Stand em up’ during a UFC fight,” Bo Nickal wrote on X.

In the past, fights like Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal and Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje delivered high entertainment and striking power when they competed for the BMF belt. Although the past is behind him, Nick Diaz’s disappointed gaze at UFC 326 reminded fans that he still wants to return to competition. In fact, he built his legendary status with legit BJJ grappling skills, yet he prefers to strike first and only relies on grappling when necessary, which makes him a fan favorite.

It has been over four years since Nick Diaz last stepped into the cage. These days, he has retired and is enjoying life, and he has married, with fans seeing his UFC retirement as final. Still, seeing him like that in his 40s, fans can’t help but miss the real BMF.

Fans react as Nick Diaz’s disappointed stare steals the spotlight at UFC 326

Already 42, Nick Diaz has spent the past few years juggling life in the public eye. During that time, he stayed out of the spotlight while his girlfriend Kayla, accused his “inner circle,” which included his cousin and coaches, of sending him to a rehab facility. Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie, accused his girlfriend of misusing his funds and property to control his life.

Even though UFC scheduled Nick to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 2024 in December, a viral video showing him looking mentally unstable ultimately forced the promotion to cancel the fight from the UFC 310 event. Despite all this, fans still miss him. One fan commented on Ariel Helwani’s post, “The real original BMF,” and another echoed the sentiment, also writing, “The real original BMF.”

Nick Diaz, along with his brother Nate, has influenced MMA more than many stars, even before Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Ronda Rousey made their mark. In fact, when Ariel Helwani described Diaz looking at the screen, a fan corrected him: “Hits hard in what way? He’s in his 40s and quit in the middle of his last fight.”

Nick proved himself over the last decade, enduring a tremendous physical and mental toll, which many see as a possible CTE problem similar to what BJ Penn faces today. After that, he returned from Mexican rehab and broke his silence. He slammed his brother Nate, and criticized his coaches’ claims alongside his controversial girlfriend, Kayla, as fans continue to celebrate his contributions to the sport rather than the controversies.

Still, fans remember Nick for what he gave to MMA more than the drama surrounding him. A fan wrote: “That is absolutely right, @nickdiaz209 is a REAL BMF, and that’s forever. Nick in his prime would beat prime Oliveira and Holloway.” Since returning from rehab, Nick married his “crazy ex” and made amends with his brother, thanks to former UFC champ and friend Luke Thomas.

Fans, however, are not worried and don’t want him to return to the cage. In fact, one fan commented, “How does it hit freaking hard? That Nick Diaz retired fighter is watching a post fight interview?”

Currently, Nick Diaz works on regaining his fame. He appears in various streams, hangs out with UFC stars like Sean Strickland, and makes public appearances. Meanwhile, a fan suggested his next opponent: “He should’ve been fighting Kamaru Usman.”

Yet seeing the UFC legend like this surely breaks fans’ hearts, as they want to see him in the arena enjoying fights. After all, the Stockton native gave it all to the promotion, facing legends like Anderson Silva and BJ Penn. A fan joked about his current situation: “That he can’t afford Paramount subscription so he goes to that store to watch?”

Now that Nick Diaz has settled into life on the brighter side, do you want to see the UFC cult hero return to action, or do you think the legend should stay retired? Share your thoughts below.