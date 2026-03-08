Dana White and the UFC promised history when they announced a fight card on the South Lawn of the White House. During the UFC 326 broadcast, it was finally revealed what that historic lineup will look like. The event, officially titled Freedom 250, is scheduled for June 14 as part of the America 250 celebrations and President Donald Trump’s birthday. And the moment the fights were announced live during the event, fans immediately began debating whether the card truly lived up to the hype.

The headliner carries real stakes. Ilia Topuria will defend his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a unification bout. Topuria hasn’t fought since demolishing Charles Oliveira last year to capture the vacant belt after Islam Makhachev left the division. Gaethje, meanwhile, earned the interim strap in January by battering Paddy Pimblett over five rounds at UFC 324. On the surface, it’s one of the most violent matchups the UFC can make at 155 pounds.

The co-main event adds another layer of intrigue. Alex Pereira is officially moving up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight title bout. With champion Tom Aspinall sidelined following eye surgery, the UFC has seemingly opted to keep the division moving. Pereira has already won belts at middleweight and light heavyweight, and a victory here would put him in rare territory across three divisions.

The rest of the card leans on a mix of star power and developing names. Sean O’Malley faces Aiemann Zahabi at bantamweight. Mauricio Ruffy takes on Michael Chandler in a lightweight fight that could shape the next wave of contenders. Bo Nickal meets Kyle Daukaus at middleweight, while featherweights Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia round out the six-bout lineup.

But the reveal didn’t come without controversy. Just a day earlier, Dana White hinted that one of the planned fights had suddenly fallen through just hours before the announcement. During a conversation with streamer Nina Drama, the UFC CEO admitted that a bout “literally just fell out” and joked that UFC executive Hunter Campbell was devastated by the news. That moment fueled speculation online, with many fans believing a bigger name, possibly Jon Jones, had originally been scheduled before the plans changed.

The announcement also landed after Conor McGregor revealed in an interview that he had been considered for the White House card before the promotion shifted directions. McGregor claimed the UFC sometimes prefers to save him for other events because his drawing power can elevate separate pay-per-views. Whether that explanation is accurate or not, the Irish superstar’s absence from the card didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Fans not pleased as Dana White unveils White House card at UFC 326

One fan wrote, “The UFC white house card is just a good PPV, how underwhelming… How is this any better than UFC 300?” This reaction reflects one of the central criticisms floating around social media. When the UFC announced it would host an event at the White House, expectations immediately skyrocketed. Some fans imagined a once-in-a-generation lineup stacked with legends. Instead, what they got looks like a strong but relatively typical pay-per-view card.

Another fan had the opposite reaction, writing, “Wow, that UFC White House Card is incredible.” And honestly, that perspective isn’t unreasonable either. Topuria vs. Gaethje alone is a violent dream matchup. Pereira attempting to capture another title in a new weight class is compelling. Still, the lack of other stars on the card does raise eyebrows. What do you think?

One comment pointed to the conventionally held theory: “Jon Jones ruined the White House card.” This reflects the growing speculation that it was the Jon Jones fight that collapsed shortly before the announcement. While nothing has been confirmed, many fans believe the original White House lineup might have included the former heavyweight champion.

Some reactions leaned toward dark humor with, “An American belly up knocked out cold on the White House lawn will be excellent optics.” That comment captures the surreal nature of the event itself, tinged with worry about American fighters coming up short. Ilia Topuria’s knockout prowess speaks for itself, and if he lands, Justin Gaethje might find this fan’s joke coming true in the worst possible way.

One fan criticized the lower portion of the lineup, saying, “Kyle Daukaus, Steve Garcia? yeah UFC just ruined the White House.” That complaint highlights a common expectation for historic cards; fans often want only the biggest names. In reality, the UFC almost always balances top stars with developing fighters. But is the White House the place for them to do it? That’s what the fans are questioning.

The lineup announced at UFC 326 includes elite talent, rising contenders, and two high-stakes title bouts. By normal pay-per-view standards, it’s a solid card. But this isn’t a normal event. It’s the first UFC show scheduled for the White House. And when the stage is that historic, fans naturally expect something unforgettable.