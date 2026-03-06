Fans Revolt as UFC White House Main Event Leaked by Official Facebook Page

Dana White, at the UFC 326 press conference, announced that he’s going to unveil the White House card on Saturday. But before the head honcho makes the June 14th card public, we might already know what the main event is. How? Thanks to the UFC’s official social media page, which has potentially leaked the matchup. And even though the fight is a blockbuster, fans believe it’s a mismatch.

“Jon Jones and Alex Pereira, who wins and how?” the UFC’s official Facebook account posted, hinting at the potential heavyweight clash between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Bones’, which Dana White has yet to confirm.

Initially, the Brazilian vacating the light heavyweight belt hinted at a possible clash against Ciryl Gane, and there’s some solid reason behind the showdown. Because the heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is currently recovering from his eye injury, fans believed the UFC would conduct either an interim or an undisputed title fight between them to move the division forward. However, Jones’ single update flipped the entire script.

During a recent interaction with the media, ‘Bones’ revealed that he’s in positive negotiations with the UFC to fight on the White House event card. A few days later, Charles Oliveira, who is Alex Pereira’s colleague and friend, completely shut down ‘Poatan’s three-belt move in his next outing. So, as we can see, all the stars are pointing toward a stellar clash between Pereira and Jones. But why is this fight called the main event?

It’s true that Dana White and Co. could set up the card accordingly. But traditionally, the heavyweight fight has always stood as the headliner of the show since it’s the highest weight class. Now, as two of the biggest superstars of the sport could collide in a once-in-a-lifetime bout, it’s definitely destined to steal the spotlight. Still, not everyone is thrilled about this matchup.

Imago UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8: Alex Pereira prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev in their 5-round main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada T-Mobile Arena LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Some fans seem totally disappointed with Alex Pereira’s clash against Jon Jones. The Reason? They seem to have plenty, as fans have completely revolted against the possible White House main event.

Fans react to Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones leaked White House main event

One completely livid fan wrote, “What the actual f—k. Good for Alex and his big payday but this fight is a mismatch. Alex has made leaps and bounds when it comes to grappling but JJ (even with his “bad” hips) is going to pull off the W.” Then another user was just convinced that Jon Jones would win vs Alex Pereira, writing, “It was the only way to get a big main event fight where an American would win.”

Well, although ‘Poatan’ has developed a decent enough takedown defense, the fact remains that he actually hasn’t faced a grappler like Jones so far. The Brazilian looked amazing fending off Magomed Ankalaev’s takedown attempts at UFC 313. But let’s be real, the Dagestani’s base is striking, not grappling.

So, as ‘Bones’ is seemingly successful in getting the fight against the kickboxer, fans again reminded him about not fighting Tom Aspinall while he was the heavyweight champ. One fan wrote, “If true, it proves Jones was scared of Aspinall Lol.” Followed by another dig, “Ducked and retired, now comes back for another payday after avoiding Aspinall.”

As fans have continued the narrative that ‘Bones’ was afraid to face the English Juggernaut, another fan decided to mock him and Ciryl Gane, writing, “Idk why he was scared. He’s much better at eye poking than Gane is.”

For the unversed, the former two-division champion was notorious for using fouls against his opponents, and Jones also admitted to eye poking Daniel Cormier. Accordingly, ‘Big Gamin’s eye poke ended up turning the fight against Tom Aspinall into a no-contest. But, as the user pointed out, if Jones had been there, his particular technique of eye poking would’ve gotten a pass, resulting in a possible defeat for the Manchester native.

Now, as most fans were expecting a mismatch, there was some backing for Alex Pereira as well. Supporting ‘Poatan’, one fan wrote, “I have never rooted for someone as hard as I will for Alex.”

Well, as Jon Jones seems to have the better edge on the ground, Alex Pereira definitely has the advantage on the feet. And it’s not just that the Brazilian would be dangerous for the first couple of rounds. The former two-division champ would have power until the last round. So if he connects once with full power, that could be it for Jones’ night.

That said, with the UFC White House main event seemingly in front of us, who do you think wins this blockbuster clash? Let us know in the comments section below.