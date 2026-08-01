Fans Slam Referee Jason Herzog Over Controversial Stoppage After UFC Belgrade Winner’s Admission

Tonight, the UFC created history by holding its first-ever event in Serbia, dubbed UFC Belgrade, delivering an action-packed card for the local audience as well as fight fans around the world. But while fans enjoyed several exhilarating clashes, the Fight Night event also witnessed an early controversy during the prelims after referee Jason Herzog made a highly debatable call, one that even the winner of the fight admitted may have been mistaken.

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At UFC Belgrade prelims, Bogdan Grad and Dennis Buzukja’s featherweight bout turned out to be the clash that sparked the controversy. The opening round between the two promising 145ers began competitively, with Grad clearly dictating the action through his grappling. However, the second round took a controversial turn after the Austrian fighter locked in a tight triangle choke. Grad squeezed hard in search of the finish, but referee Jason Herzog rushed in and waved off the fight, supposedly believing he had seen a tap. Immediately, Buzukja protested the stoppage, insisting he never tapped.

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The replay showed Buzukja attempting to create space to escape the submission by placing his hands on Grad’s thigh. To be fair to Herzog, his hand movement closely resembled tapping, but many soon understood that it wasn’t. Yet Herzog stopped the fight, handing Bogdan Grad the win by second-round submission. Even the winner of the fight, Bogdan Grad, didn’t feel a tap.

“I think he can claim official,” Grad said. “There’s an email for that. I didn’t feel it, but the ref was there, and the ref and everything else are pros here. So, I trust them.

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Prominent UFC journalist Adam Martin immediately noted on this remark by Gard on X.

“Bogdan Grad says he didn’t feel a tap #UFCBelgrade”

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As such, even the winner was of the opinion that there wasn’t a tap. That was ammo enough for fans to question the veteran referee’s decision, slamming him across social media for what they believed was a misjudged stoppage following the conclusion of the UFC Belgrade prelims bout.

Fans grilled Jason Herzog over controversial stoppage at UFC Belgrade

Jason Herzog is a f—g disgrace

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Arrest Jason Herzog f—g retard

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I clearly felt a tap” – Jason “Ubereem” Herzog 🤣

Jason Herzog is a paid referee, fire this f—er.

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“I saw a tap” “Yeah I did too” Get Bisping the f—k out of here along with Jason Herzog. Stop standing up for these horrible calls. Herzog needs his a—s kicked

Cmon Herb, that wasn’t a tap!

Tricky call for Herzog. I do not think Buzukja’s intention was to tap, but he’s in a tight submission and grimacing and when he’s looking to push the leg, his hand is moving up and down. Can’t blame Herzog for stopping it and can’t blame Buzukja and his team for being upset.

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He tapped a few seconds before the fight was stopped.

For sure a tap, he was half asleep