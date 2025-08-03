Fans Stand Behind Two UFC Champs’ Coach as Bizarre Bjj Encounter in Ukraine Resurfaces

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu icon Craig Jones has long been more than just a mat technician. His impact stretches far beyond traditional grappling circles, spilling into the MMA world thanks to his work with elite UFC names like Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. A multiple-time ADCC medalist and staple in BJJ’s biggest competitions — from the UFC Fight Pass Invitational to IBJJF events — ‘ continues to leave a lasting mark.

But his reputation doesn’t stop at championships and seminars. This week, Aussie music fans got a different glimpse of Craig Jones during a feature with Australian hip-hop band Hilltop Hoods. MC Pressure, who worked with Jones in one of their music videos, gave fans a candid look at the BJJ star’s offbeat lifestyle.

He called Craig Jones “all over the place,” noting how the Aussie grappler could disappear one week and suddenly pop up in Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn. A week later? “Teaching Ukrainian soldiers grappling moves on the front line in Ukraine.” That, in his words, is just how ‘ s operates. The wild Ukraine story might’ve faded from public memory—until Lock In Jiu Jitsu brought it roaring back on X. “Craig Jones gets challenged mid-charity seminar in Ukraine… you can guess how that went.”

And yes — it really happened. Craig Jones was in the middle of teaching soldiers grappling fundamentals during a charity seminar when things suddenly escalated. The troops, brimming with confidence, asked if they could “roll” with him on the spot. Let’s just say it didn’t go how they expected. The footage quickly went viral, drawing sharp and hilarious reactions across the internet. Let’s dive into how fans responded to this unforgettable encounter.

Fans react as Craig Jones leaves Ukrainian soldier’s legs “snap” mid-roll

Just outside Kyiv, over 200 people gathered to attend a masterclass led by BJJ legend Craig Jones. With the Ukraine-Russia war still raging more than a year in, Jones made the trip not for money or media attention, but simply to use his “profile” for something good. Brazilian jiu-jitsu has been steadily growing in Eastern Europe, especially in Ukraine.

For the soldiers on the front lines, Craig Jones’s visit wasn’t just another seminar—it was a rare break from the chaos. He also took time to personally train some troops, giving them a hands-on grappling session during his stay. But things didn’t exactly go as planned.

Some soldiers, seemingly having made up their minds beforehand, ditched the seminar format and asked to “roll” with the multi-title-winning BJJ icon. Caught off guard but with no real choice — especially after one soldier aggressively went for a guillotine — Craig Jones responded in kind. As he later put it, he “had to give him limp.”

Fans slammed the soldiers’ behavior. One simply wrote, “Ukraine go figure.” Another mocked the moment the soldier initiated the sparring, saying, “His sly smile as he looks towards the group.” Others didn’t see it as lighthearted fun. Many called out the disrespect, especially since Craig had offered his time for free in a war-torn region.

One fan wrote: “How disrespectful, gave his own time to teach but they didn’t want that.” But when Craig finally humbled the overly confident soldier on the mat, the fanbase erupted. “Good, it’s disrespectful to ‘challenge’ someone who’s there to teach you,” one fan said. Another didn’t hold back: “Ask for stupid games, get stupid results.” Then came the clip — Jones snapping on a tight submission during the roll. It didn’t take long for the internet to react, with one fan summing up the moment: “That snap… yikes.”

Despite the unexpected tension, Craig Jones’s trip to Ukraine ended on a bittersweet but ultimately successful note. The mayor of Kyiv, former boxing world champion Vitali Klitschko, personally thanked Craig for visiting the war-stricken country and helping Ukrainians improve their grappling skills. On top of the respect he earned, the BJJ legend raised nearly $100,000 — an act that not only supports those on the front lines but further highlights the humanitarian spirit behind his legacy.