Fans Unite Against Dana White and Co. to Push Tatsuro Taira’s Exit From UFC Vegas 108 Apex Event

There are a handful of Japanese stars making waves in the UFC, with one of them being Tatsuro Taira. The flyweight fighter is making his way back inside the Octagon this weekend, as he takes on Hyun Sung Park at UFC Vegas 108. Dana White and Co. are returning to the Apex and have placed Taira in the third main event fight, but the fans believe that the 16-1 star deserves better.

Tatsuro Taira’s run in the UFC has been one of the best among fighters under 25 years of age. He’s amassed six wins and lost just once, which was in his last fight against former title contender Brandon Royval. Taira would look to get back in the winning column this weekend, but ahead of his fight, some interesting facts and statistics have come to light involving the Japanese star.

As we all know, the record for the most control time is held by heavyweight star Jailton Almeida. He held down Derrick Lewis for a record 21 minutes and 10 seconds in their 5-round fight. When it comes to the flyweight division, it’s Tatsuro Taira who holds that record. As the UFC dubbed him the “King of Control,” data suggests that Taira spent around 45.5 percent time in all of his fights in the top position, while asking fans, “Will he get the win at UFC Vegas 108?”

It is undoubtedly a great achievement for Tatsuro Taira, as fans wonder why Dana White hasn’t awarded him a fight outside of the Apex in Las Vegas. They were pretty vocal about this kind of treatment from the CEO, so let’s take a look at what they had to say.

Dana White demanded to get Tatsuro Taira out of the Apex

It’s funny that Dana White mentioned last year that the UFC was planning to get out of the UFC and be on the road more. But things haven’t changed, and as Tatsuro Taira, a promising prospect, returns to another Apex event, a couple of fans just had it and said, “My GOAT does not belong in the apex,” and, “His whole UFC career has been in the Apex,” highlighting that the fighter deserves to get better chances.

Well, the UFC doesn’t really have too many expectations with the flyweight division, even during Demetrious Johnson’s time at the top. So, it’s not surprising to see him not pushing the exciting Tatsuro Taira in an arena event. But fans claim that they find the Japanese star exciting, as another fan commented, “He should not fight in Apex, He is entertaining af,” in an Instagram post. It appears that Taira has a fan base of his own, as another fan added, “Bro is the aura farmer.”



Well, some fans have threatened Dana White and Co. about filing a petition, pretty much like the one they did with Jon Jones, as they wanted him to vacate the undisputed heavyweight title. “Petition to get Taira out of the Apex,” one of those fans added. Looking at his record, fans claimed that Tatsuro Tair is ”

The Apex predator himself,” and even gave the UFC an idea to set up an all-Japanese fight between Taira and former Rizin FF star, Kai Asakura. “Taira Vs Asakura in Japan if Taira wins this weekend,” an Instagram user added.

Well, what do you think about the UFC’s Apex endeavor? Should they stop doing events at the establishment, or is it just about Tatsuro Taira, who has shown a lot of promise inside the octagon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.