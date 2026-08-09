“Faster Than Oliveira”: Henry Cejudo, Belal Muhammad Lead MMA World in Praising Quillan Salkilld’s Statement Win

Quillan Salkilld may have just announced himself as the next big thing in the lightweight division. The Australian took apart veteran Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 120 before submitting him in the very first round, putting up a far more complete performance than anyone could have predicted.

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Salkilld appeared to be at ease on his feet, but it was his ability to deal with Gamrot’s grappling and scrambling that truly left everyone impressed. That’s what made the win such a statement.

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Salkilld was sharp from the opening bell, using his jab and low kicks to keep ‘Gamer’ guessing until landing a left hook that stunned the veteran. Mateusz Gamrot quickly tried a takedown, but the Aussie defended excellently, even surviving a frightening heel-hook attempt by the Polish grappler.

Then things got even more fascinating. Quillan Salkilld timed a takedown perfectly and moved quickly to Gamrot’s back. Despite the veteran’s great scrambling, the Australian stayed glued to him, employing a rear-naked choke until Gamrot was forced to tap at 4 minutes and 25 seconds. It was a major statement because the 26-year-old didn’t just defeat Gamrot; he held his own and even one-upped one of the division’s best grapplers, and that too in just one round.

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This is what makes the win so spectacular. Salkilld managed to stop a battle-hardened Gamrot, something Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hooker, Beneil Dariush, Rafael dos Anjos, and Rafael Fiziev all failed to do. And he did it faster than Charles Oliveira did at UFC Rio last year, who got the submission in the second round.

And now, after five straight wins since his Contender Series appearance in 2024, the 26-year-old suddenly has people wondering just how high his ceiling really is.

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“Quillan Salkilld is the real deal 🔥,” Henry Cejudo wrote on X. “Great composure and did an amazing job handling Gamrot’s grappling. Give him a top 5 fight next.”

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Belal Muhammad already had a potential matchup in mind.

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“Give him BSD next,” he wrote.

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The callout makes a lot of sense. With an already impressive record of 13-1 now, Quillan Salkilld has won six straight fights since joining Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2024, including five first-round finishes and four post-fight performance bonuses.

So, Mateusz Gamrot was meant to be the most difficult challenge of his career. Instead, the Aussie made the veteran look like another name on his way up—a repeat much along the lines of his impressive first-round knockout of veteran Beneil Dariush at UFC Perth in May.

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The win also comes at an interesting time for the lightweight division. The old guard isn’t leaving just yet, but they’re getting older. The champion Justin Gaethje will turn 38 later this year, while Charles Oliveira will be 37, and Max Holloway will be 35.

Salkilld, meanwhile, is only 26. That is exactly why this performance is so important here. The 26-year-old has already proven that he can finish experienced opponents, but there were some serious doubts about what he could accomplish against a truly elite lightweight. Well, the win over ‘Gamer’ was an excellent answer to that question.

Even though the veteran fighter hasn’t defeated a currently ranked Top 15 lightweight since Rafael Fiziev’s knee injury at UFC Vegas 79 in 2023, there is no denying that he is still an extremely dangerous wrestler who has previously neutralized the seemingly unstoppable Arman Tsarukyan.

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And Salkilld didn’t just survive that style. He outworked it. The Australian still has a lot to prove before anyone can really consider him a title contender, especially since Beneil Dariush was his biggest win before Saturday. But defeating Mateusz Gamrot so effortlessly makes it tough for the UFC to keep him fighting against low-ranked opponents.

So, it’s no surprise that it isn’t just the veterans but also the fight world saying that the lightweight division may have just found its next elite contender.

UFC Vegas 120 viewers are already calling Quillan Salkilld a future title contender

The reaction from fans was immediate, with viewers stunned by just how comprehensively Quillan Salkilld handled Mateusz Gamrot.

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“Faster than Oliveira,” one fan declared. “Quillan Salkilld is the goods. He just submitted Mateusz Gamrot inside of a round. Fended off takedowns, kneebars, and heel hooks. Rocked Gamrot on the feet and even showed some tricks to maintain the back en route to the RNC. Promising future for the Aussie,” one viewer wrote.

The hype didn’t stop there. Another simply wrote, “Passed the fraud check.” One viewer went a step further, writing, “We have a new lightweight contender, and his name is Quillan Salkilld. He just absolutely handled Gamrot, who is a tough out for anyone.”

The sheer dominance of the performance clearly caught people off guard. “Holy s—…that’s a massive statement by Quillan Salkilld,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Wow, so Quillan Salkilld is very good. Extremely impressive. Outgrappled and submitted Mateusz Gamrot. Big time stuff.”

And for some fans, there was already no debate about what comes next. “It can’t be understated what Quillan Salkilld just did. Immediate contender. Holy F.”

The reactions simply prove how quickly the conversation about Quillan Salkilld has moved. And while it is true that one spectacular win does not guarantee a title run, by handling Mateusz Gamrot like this, the Australian has made it extremely difficult for the UFC to keep him away from the division’s top names.