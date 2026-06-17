FBI’s 19-YO Ohio Teen Suspect Named Co-Conspirators in UFC White House Foiled Attack: Report

UFC Freedom 250 continues to make headlines days after the event. After FBI Director Kash Patel revealed yesterday that authorities had foiled an alleged terror plot targeting the White House UFC event, TMZ Sports, in an exclusive report, has revealed that the 19-year-old Ohio man, Tycen Proper, arrested as a prime suspect in the case, likely played a pivotal role in exposing the rest of his co-conspirators.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to TMZ, the feds spoke to the 19-year-old on June 11, a day after his arrest. And as it turns out, Proper immediately started spilling the beans. The alleged plan included a coordinated attack on key government officials at the South Lawn. A drone would be packed with explosives and sent into the air over the venue. This would force people to evacuate the event. And as people and government officials exited, a sniper would be waiting for them.

Proper revealed that the sniper would shoot high-profile targets fleeing the area one by one. The reason behind the attack was apparently a way to kick-start a revolution in America. While the revolution didn’t start, Proper gave away the usernames of his accomplices. One of those collaborators was Daniel K. Eskridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eskridge had interesting ideas for the future, as he wanted to restore the “old republic.” Why? Well, because he and the group felt that the world has now been ruled by mega corporations and corrupt politicians. Eskridge wasn’t the only one identified and charged thanks to Proper, however. Abraham Alvarez, Bryan Roa, and Michael Thomas made the total five arrested in the plot.

Imago May 7, 2026, Washington, Dc, United States of America: U.S. President Donald Trump, poses with Mixed Martial Arts fighters while promoting his Freedom 250 event in the Oval Office of the White House, May 6, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Left to right: Alex Pereira, Ilia Topuria, Trump, Justin Gaethje and Ciryl Gane. Washington United States of America – ZUMAp138 20260507_zaa_p138_020 Copyright: xDanielxTorok/WhitexHousex

All of them now face life sentences and $250,000 fines each. As for the 19-year-old, he is facing several charges from conspiracy to commit an offense against the US to receipt or transfer of a firearm to be used to commit a felony. His fate will be decided on June 29, in his next hearing. Until then, he remains behind bars without bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

But none of it would have been possible without his concerned mother. She called a local police department on June 10 to convey what her son had been up to. By the time the cops finally showed up at his home, Proper’s equally concerned father relayed further details. Apparently, the 19-year-old was hanging out with people he met online and had been conducting reconnaissance.

His father also revealed that Proper had planned a trip with those people over the past weekend. He added that Proper had used $3,000 of his graduation money to buy camping gear, ballistic plates, a couple of guns, ammo, and extra magazines. Meanwhile, Proper’s mother told authorities that she didn’t know the names of the people in the group her son got involved in.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she claimed that the group had “expressed ultra-religious and anti-government” sentiments. This included grievances regarding corruption, the handling of the Epstein files, and data centers taking up water in communities. This, however, wasn’t the first time an event involving Donald Trump, who celebrated his 80th birthday on June 14, has been targeted.

A gunman attacked President Donald Trump in April during the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, D.C. In February, a gunman crashed into the security perimeter at Trump’s Florida home and was shot dead by the Secret Service. In September 2024, a man was spotted with a rifle near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Trump was golfing.

In July 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump from a rooftop during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump’s ear was grazed, but one spectator was killed, two injured. Shooter killed by the Secret Service. Coming back to the latest arrests in connection with the White House terror plot, UFC CEO Dana White has claimed that he was kept in the loop throughout the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the case is still ongoing. While 5 are arrested, law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the other 19-23 people on the Signal chat who also helped plan the terror plot. But Kash Patel may have jumped the gun in announcing the arrest of the 5.

Secret Service criticizes Kash Patel for prematurely revealing the case details

After Patel’s announcement, Deputy Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn suggested investigators were frustrated that information became public before authorities had completed their work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was an active plot, and it’s ongoing,” Quinn said. “There are still suspects at large, and we’re going to work it until everyone’s been identified.”

According to USA Today, federal investigators had intentionally filed the case under seal to avoid alerting additional suspects who had not yet been charged. Before Patel announced the case on X on June 16 and claimed credit for foiling the alleged attack, authorities were reportedly still looking into roughly ten more individuals for questioning.

During a separate press conference, Quinn was asked about Patel’s X post. Although Quinn did not mention Patel or the FBI by name, he stressed that the Secret Service had led the investigation from the outset and cautioned against taking premature victory laps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll tell you a phrase I learned early in my career in the New York field office, and that’s ‘Don’t choke on your own smoke,'” Quinn told reporters. “Anyone [who] believes that case was worked in a bubble [by the FBI] is naive. I’ll tell you, the Secret Service led that investigation from the beginning.”

As it turns out, even though Tycen Proper led the feds to his co-conspirators, several others are under investigation. Only time will tell how many people end up behind bars due to the alleged plot.