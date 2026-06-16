FBI Stops Planned Attack at Donald Trump’s UFC White House Event – Report

From rooftop sharpshooters, trained dogs, metal detectors, to high-tech surveillance cameras, the security at the recently concluded UFC Freedom 250 was ironclad. There were 4,300 attendees at the event that happened at the South Lawn of the White House, with President Trump and his family sitting Cageside. Considering the past death threats the US President has endured, the FBI was fully prepared for every scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preparations were necessary, as according to TMZ’s June 16 report, the FBI foiled a plan that involved explosive drones aimed at the UFC Freedom 250 event in Washington, DC. As per Federal officials, the plot reportedly planned the drones to strike buildings near the UFC event. That would have triggered chaos and mass evacuation. However, the FBI, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, busted the scheme and has taken 5 suspects into custody yesterday.

The law enforcement agency got wind of the terrifying plot on June 10 and immediately arrested an alleged affiliate in Cincinnati. So far, the FBI has identified 23 people in connection with the terror plot, using Signal chats, which they allegedly used to discuss attacking the June 14 event. Similarly, other accused were also reportedly planning to go to Fredericksburg, Virginia, starting on June 12 to commence the plot. However, the FBI was able to disrupt the plan and stop a serious attack with the help of the DOJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” tweeted FBI Director Kash Patel.

According to authorities, the whole plan was to create panic and funnel panicked crowds into the path of a sniper team, which would have been positioned nearby. The attackers allegedly planned to target “capitalistic elites” and “billionaires” present at the event, including politicians who had received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (per TMZ).

Naturally, amid the hatched terror plot, there were real concerns about President Trump’s safety ahead of the event. However, former Secret Service agents told The Independent that the event would be completely safe as it was being organized on the “safest 18 acres in America.” Bobby McDonald, a retired Secret Service agent and second-in-command to former President Joe Biden, detailed the full dynamics involved in keeping the US president safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any event that’s on the south grounds of the White House is going to be as secure as you can get,” McDonald said. “Look, the president gets the highest level of protection we have, so everything under the sun will be on hand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the conventional security measures that go into protecting any U.S. president, Mr Trump would have gotten additional security because of the recent threats on his life. In April this year, a man was charged with attempted assassination after allegedly firing a gun at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Mr Trump was also seated. Then there was the May 23 attempt by a gunman.

Dana White had already flagged security concerns at the White House UFC event

On May 23, several Secret Service agents exchanged gunfire with a lone gunman, who was shot dead at a White House security checkpoint. Although President Trump was in the White House during the whole ordeal, he still thanked the officers for their “swift and professional” action. Sadly, though, a bystander was wounded during the gunfire. Because of these security incidents, UFC CEO Dana White was also expecting heavy security deployment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last time I was at the White House, I went up on the roof of the White House, and they’ve got snipers with .50 cals all over the roof of the White House,” White said last year about the security arrangements. “It’s pretty crazy. But yes, I mean, the security is gonna be a massive issue, because at the end of the day, the Secret Service’s job is to protect the president.”

In all, the UFC 250 event was a huge success, considering it was the first major professional sporting event held at the President’s residence. Moreover, since it was also President Trump’s 80th birthday, an 85,000-strong crowd was also present outside the White House, watching on big screens. The main event of it all was the fight between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria (lightweight champion) as Gaethje defeated Topuria via fourth-round TKO.