Fearing Dana White’s Wrath, Joaquin Buckley Opens Up on Suffering Colby Covington’s UFC Fate

Why did Joaquin Buckley switch weight classes? Well, this question lingered quietly in the background as he stormed through the welterweight division. Some claimed it was a tactical move, while for others, it was desperate. But what if we tell you that behind the surface, there was something more familiar? It was a silent warning from the UFC that motivated the move.

Yes, it was the kind that has ended careers in the past. ‘New Mansa,’ who was perceptive enough to see the drift, knew exactly what would happen if he didn’t act. The clock was ticking. If he had lost another middleweight fight, he might have been done. Dana White does not hang around. Just ask Colby Covington, who once faced a similar threat.

Back in 2017, ‘Chaos’ was winning fights but was almost cut. So he flipped the script, as he became loud, brash, and impossible to ignore, as he trashed the entire Brazilian crowd after his fight against Damian Maia. The trick worked. Dana White did not cut him; in fact, he pushed him.

Buckley’s response was not trash talk, but timing. Moving to 170 was not only wise but also necessary for survival. “That was the switch—knowing that if I took another loss, another L, this could be my last opportunity. So, moving down to 170 was obviously a career changer,” he told Shak MMA.

And it worked. He discovered fresh life, new achievement, and, ultimately, the recognition that had been denied at 185. “So, moving down to 170 was obviously a career changer. Not just for the benefit of keeping my job, but to flourish and really show the true potential I have within this division and within this promotion.”

In his words, it was more than just a division change; it was a complete reset. He has not looked back since. Six consecutive victories, including finishes against Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Colby Covington. ‘New Mansa,’ at welterweight, is neither undersized nor outmuscled.

Now comes Kamaru Usman. A former champion who poses a serious challenge. But Buckley is no longer a fighter struggling to keep his job. He’s one fight away from a title shot. And the fear of being cut has vanished. However, there is a new problem that he faced at the new division, one that he clearly spoke about right after making the move.

Joaquin Buckley reveals what frustrates him the most about the new division

Joaquin Buckley may have relieved himself of the pressure of keeping his job, but in exchange, he has acquired a new source of frustration—getting fights. When he moved to the new division, he expected the big names to line up. Instead, he found nothing but silence.

At middleweight, the issue was performance. At welterweight, the strategy is avoidance. Buckley felt like he was being treated as a threat rather than a peer. Buckley argued that while there are plenty of great names in the division, few are ready to share the cage. “Accept a fight? That’s a hard one.”

He rattled out the list with straightforward honesty. He claimed that Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington do not want the smoke. However, ‘Chaos’ did end up facing ‘New Mansa.’ He even added that Sean Brady blocked him on Instagram. “Sean Brady blocked me from Instagram, so he definitely doesn’t want to get the work. There’s not a lot of guys that’s willing to step in that cage with me, I’ll tell you that.”

It wasn't the ego talking; it was sheer frustration. He wanted the finest, but the best refused to say yes. But now, things have finally changed. He is getting the fight he wanted, as he faces Kamaru Usman and gets a step closer to the title.