“Feather to Fridge”: Ilia Topuria Sparks Weight Miss Concerns for Justin Gaethje Fight at UFC White House

Ilia Topuria has thrown fans into a world of worry, as the Spaniard could get stripped of his title. What brought this on? Well, ‘El Matador’ is set to defend his lightweight strap against Justin Gaethje for the first time since acquiring it by beating Charles Oliveira in June 2025. The pair will collide on June 14 at the White House lawn at an event billed as the UFC Freedom 250.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With 48 days remaining until the historic event, an image of the former two-division champion has begun circulating on social media. Shared by MMA UNCENSORED on X, the photo shows the Spaniard shirtless and appearing noticeably heavier than the typical lightweight limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ilia Topuria 48 days out from his title fight vs Justin Gaethje😳🏆💪 #UFCWhiteHouse,” MMA UNCENSORED.

The image is taken from a video Topuria shared on YouTube, in which he is in the middle of training. The clip is part of his Road to UFC White House series, where the lightweight champion provides fans with updates on his fight camp. However, rather than reassuring viewers, it appears to have sparked concern about whether he’ll be able to make weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC men’s lightweight division has an upper limit of 155 pounds, with a range of 146–155 lbs. While non-title bouts allow a 1-pound cushion (up to 156 lbs), title fights require athletes to weigh in at 155 lbs or less. If Ilia Topuria comes in overweight, he could be stripped of the belt—even if he defeats ‘The Highlight.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time Ilia Topuria has missed weight. Back in June 2018 at Cage Warriors 94, he faced Brian Bouland for the vacant bantamweight title. Topuria weighed in at 139.4 lbs, making him ineligible to claim the belt, despite winning the fight via first-round technical submission.

Naturally, when fans came across the post on X, they quickly shared their concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria is predicted to miss weight against Justin Gaethje

With the excitement around the Freedom 250 card, it’s no surprise that people had opinions. One user posted: “Bro went from feather to fridge.” The comment refers to Topuria’s initial career weight class of featherweight, and he later moved up. However, he once dropped to bantamweight for a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user couldn’t believe Ilia Topuria was making weight at bantamweight. “This guy used to make 135! I mean HOW?” the user asked. Interestingly, the Spaniard fought only twice at bantamweight. He successfully made weight for his bantamweight fight against Mika Hämäläinen in April 2018. However, he missed weight for his June 2018 bout against Bouland.

Someone else was becoming increasingly nervous. “Damn, it’s only 48 days away?” the user asked. But here’s the twist. It’s not rare for fighters to look slightly bigger weeks before their fights. When they start cutting, most fighters know how to get down to the desired weight class.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that didn’t get rid of this fan’s worries. “Omg he’s missing weight 😭❤️‍🔥,” the user commented. Yet, there’s nothing to worry about, especially since Ilia Topuria is considered short for the divisions he competes in, which should help him make weight even if he is a little bigger.

The next user, in the meantime, was level-headed. “Could be a training session midday or evening after a snack, or some hours after lunch. Why are comments going crazy?” the user wondered. The picture was indeed from a training session.

It appears a single picture has managed to send people fearing for the main event of UFC White House. But only time will tell what actually happens when the fighters step on the scale. For now, the clock is ticking away.