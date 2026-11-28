Okamoto Rina’s upcoming return to the ring has suddenly been thrown into doubt. The Japanese kickboxing star has been arrested again, this time accused of assaulting her boyfriend at her home in Tokyo. The 32-year-old was arrested on November 27 on suspicion of injuring the man. With a fight already booked for December 30, the latest development could have major consequences for both her career and her immediate future in the sport.

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According to TBS, ‘Panchan’ allegedly straddled her boyfriend, a man in his 20s, at her home in Mitaka on the night of November 26 before punching him in the face and kicking him in the stomach. As per the police, it’ll now take him weeks to heal.

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The Mitaka precinct of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department made the arrest, while Sankei reported that investigators believe the incident stemmed from trouble in the relationship. Okamoto has also reportedly largely admitted to the allegations.

Imago Mma arena. Empty fight cage under lights. 3D rendering, A 3d render of MMA arena fight cage under floodlights

The arrest comes at a particularly strange point in Rina Okamoto’s personal life. The 32-year-old announced in April that she had ended her engagement before launching a “boyfriend audition” on YouTube over the summer. The unusual search drew around 260 applicants, and in mid-October, she revealed that she had started dating a company employee six years younger than her.

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‘Panchan’ also featured him on her YouTube channel, and the pair appeared together at an open workout in Tokyo on November 25, just a day before the alleged assault. During the event, Okamoto fired knees at him as part of the show and even joked that she sometimes did the same thing at home.

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In the early hours of the day of the alleged incident, Okamoto posted on X that she only wanted to be happy and would be going into hibernation. Hours later, police were called to her home following the alleged confrontation.

KNOCK OUT, the promotion the 32-year-old fights for, said they learned of her arrest early on November 27. The organization has since suspended her from its events indefinitely while the allegations are investigated, while also apologizing for the situation.

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The timing could hardly be worse. Rina Okamoto was scheduled to return to action on December 30 at KNOCK OUT 71 in Tokyo, where she was set to face 19-year-old Thai fighter Romphon Sor Sirilak in a 48 kg contest.

Inside the ring, meanwhile, ‘Panchan’ had built a career that once seemed to be heading in a very different direction.

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Okamoto turned professional in February 2019 and won her first 13 fights. She captured the inaugural REBELS-BLACK 46 kg title in August 2020 before moving up and claiming the inaugural KNOCK OUT-BLACK minimumweight title in March 2022.

She also made one appearance for Rizin in September 2021, defeating Momoka Mandokoro by unanimous decision in the promotion’s first women’s kickboxing bout.

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More recently, ‘Panchan’ began competing under elbow-allowed rules in late 2025. She suffered a loss to Sanengarm Sakchamni in December before falling to Nong Gift in August 2026, marking the first two-fight losing streak of her career.

Rina Okamoto bounced back on October 23, stopping Hong Kong’s Wong Hoka in the second round with a straight right that fractured her opponent’s orbital bone.

This is not Rina Okamoto’s first arrest

The latest arrest is not Rina Okamoto’s first legal setback. In 2022, she was arrested for fraud after listing a poster from THE MATCH 2022, the Tokyo Dome event headlined by Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru, on an online auction site with forged signatures from both fighters.

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A 35-year-old man from Kobe paid 99,900 yen for the poster before realizing the signatures were fake and contacting police. Hyogo police subsequently arrested Okamoto on December 5, 2022.

Okamoto Rina later apologized in a YouTube video, explaining that she had lost 15 million yen in an investment scam and had tried to recover some of the money. She was ultimately not prosecuted and said the victim had accepted her apology.

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At a February 2023 press conference, the 32-year-old again apologized in tears and surrendered her KNOCK OUT championship belt. She eventually returned to competition in an exhibition bout in March 2023.

Now, another legal case has left Rina Okamoto’s career hanging in the balance. Her upcoming KNOCK OUT fight remains suspended while authorities investigate the allegations, with the promotion yet to indicate when she could return.

The latest incident also comes amid a troubling stretch of legal headlines involving fighters across combat sports. Just two days earlier, GLORY kickboxer Iliass Hammouche was arrested in the Netherlands as part of a major healthcare fraud investigation involving almost $27 million in payments.

Shortly before that, an American tourist died following a violent confrontation at a Bangkok hotel involving an Italian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and former MMA fighter Frank Eric Marques.

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For ‘Panchan,’ though, the focus remains firmly on Tokyo. The 32-year-old now faces an uncertain future as authorities investigate the allegations.