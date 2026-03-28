Female UFC Champion Goes Off on Khabib After His ‘Women Are Weak’ Statement

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov stirred controversy in the MMA world this week, appearing as a softer version of Sean Strickland. During his latest press conference in Thailand, a woman from the crowd asked him for his thoughts on the rise of women in MMA. Nurmagomedov gave a lengthy response; however, the part that grabbed attention was: “The Almighty creates a woman, she is weak; a man, he is strong,” said Nurmagomedov.

As a result, this kind of statement in 2026 has quickly put Khabib Nurmagomedov in hot water on social media, with fans immediately criticizing him for his words. Now, most recently, women’s fighting legend and UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko has directly responded to Nurmagomedov’s ‘sexist’ remark.

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Valentina Shevchenko confronts Khabib Nurmagomedov over his controversial remarks

“Women are weak?! Tell that to my sister—an airline captain,” Shevchenko unleashed a fiery response on X, clearly incensed by the remarks. “Or tell it to the ‘Night Witches,’ the all-female bomber regiment of World War II, who dropped bombs under the cover of darkness with their engines off, then landed in pitch blackness without landing lights. For this, they earned a reputation for being elusive and deadly. Go ahead, tell them who is stronger.

It all depends entirely on one’s upbringing. You can just as easily raise a man to be a helpless milksop who is incapable of doing anything. Martial arts represent a warrior tradition where there is no distinction between men and women.”

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‘Bullet’ is clearly justified in her stance on this. Coming from her background, women in her country have the same opportunities as men. Her mother was also a former multiple-time Muay Thai champion, giving Valentina a strong foundation to pursue combat sports at the highest level.

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On top of that, Valentina Shevchenko has carved her own legendary path in combat sports by becoming a champion in all three disciplines: Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. This achievement places her on a par with male MMA fighters. Yet, this is not the first time she and Khabib Nurmagomedov have found themselves on opposite sides of a debate.

Back in 2021, ‘The Eagle’, shaped by his conservative mindset and Muslim beliefs, sparked controversy when he called ring girls “useless” in the UFC. At the time, ‘Bullet’ also fired back.

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“They were since the beginning of the UFC, they were since the beginning of everything,” said Shevchenko (ht MiddleEasy). “And to say they don’t belong to martial arts, it’s so bad. It’s so not right because they are part. If there wouldn’t be ring girls, there wouldn’t be lights, fans, sounds. It’s just boring, it’s just boring to see.”

Despite Valentina Shevchenko’s detailed argument, she cannot change Nurmagomedov’s ideology about women in MMA. As far back as 2018, he advised female fighters to be “fighters at home,” not in the cage or the ring. This mindset is shared by other male UFC stars, such as Sean Strickland, who often suggests that women should focus on “kitchen” rather than fighting.

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Nevertheless, women in MMA continue to rise stronger than ever, thanks to trailblazers like Valentina Shevchenko. She is a two-time flyweight champion, and her remarkable resume has cemented her reputation as one of the greatest female fighters in MMA history. Kyrgyz-Uzbek star believes in uplifting women in the modern world, but she also refuses to let them be misguided by modern feminism.

UFC champ labels contemporary feminism “misguided”

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Shevchenko, of Kyrgyz-Uzbek descent, drew strength from both her mother’s background and her father’s military influence. Her father consistently pushed his two daughters to pursue their ambitions. As a result, this unique combination of influences helped ‘Bullet’ rise to the top, placing her alongside legendary stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Her other sister, a pilot who also competed as an MMA fighter, shares the same drive. Together, they demonstrate what women can achieve when given the opportunity. More recently, Shevchenko spoke openly about modern-day gender equality. Back in January, she said she sees it as increasingly framed as a battle against men, a perspective she considers misguided.

“Now we see women excelling in the same areas, like combat sports,” said Valentina Shevchenko to Ushatayka. “Women already have their rights today. We should, on the contrary, celebrate and enjoy this… These are the fruits of their struggle, and we should appreciate them. So when certain words are spoken aloud, they create this sense of confrontation between men and women, even though it should be about harmony between the sexes.

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What do you think about Valentina Shevchenko’s perspective on modern feminism? Do you agree with her view? Share your thoughts below.