Female UFC Legend Claps Back at Sean Strickland’s Misogynist Rant on Women’s MMA: “Don’t Cry”

The most dangerous thing in the UFC is Sean Strickland with a mic. Why? Well, because the former middleweight champion has become a PR nightmare due to his unhinged, sexist, and homophobic comments about women in MMA and other celebrities. The 34-year-old is scheduled to face Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston on February 21. And on Wednesday, they sat down for media day, where the problem began.

When asked about his thoughts on the recently announced fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, Strickland claimed “nobody gives a f—k” about women’s sports. He added that “the softest” male could beat up Amanda Nunes, often considered the greatest female fighter of all time. ‘Tarzan’ also claimed that women have been “too empowered,” and should focus on “making food and cleaning the house.” Now, he’s got a response.

Amanda Nunes responds to Sean Strickland

“We do everything he said, and to top it all off, lol, we’re fighters too. #girlpower don’t cry,” Nunes wrote on Instagram.

Amanda Nunes was scheduled to face Kayla Harrison in a bantamweight title fight, which was going to be the co-main event for UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, marking Nunes’ return from retirement. However, the bout was postponed shortly before the event due to Harrison undergoing neck surgery to repair herniated discs.

At the height of her career, Nunes became the first and only woman in UFC history to achieve double-champ status. She held both the UFC Women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles simultaneously. And that was after she defeated legends like Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, and Julianna Peña.

Safe to say that Sean Strickland was playing up a persona, which went too far. Or he is as bigoted as he comes off as with his trash talk. But you know what, this is nothing new from Strickland. In the past, Strickland has advocated for women leaving the workforce, claiming their involvement has ruined society. Yet, Strickland’s hate doesn’t end with women.

In 2021, he claimed that if he had a gay son, he would feel like a failure. This sentiment was portrayed perfectly in his statements about Bad Bunny.

Strickland goes after Bad Bunny for the NFL LX halftime show

Jake Paul was among the loudest voices to criticize the decision to include Bad Bunny in the NFL LX halftime show earlier this month. However, Sean Strickland appears to make things way more personal, as he attacked the rapper/singer during Wednesday’s media day for UFC Fight Night 267 in Houston.

“Look at the NFL, dude. I don’t even want to say the f—ot’s name because it’s just like, what—somebody give me his name,” Strickland said, referencing the halftime performer.

When a reporter supplied Bad Bunny’s name, Strickland doubled down.

“Yeah, that f—king f—ot,” he said. “It’s so crazy that this is America now. Like, back in the day, dude, the NFL was the f—king standard of being a f—king man… How do we f—king ruin this sport? How do we gay it up?”

It’s unclear whether comments like these will actually draw more viewers to his fights. What they are likely to do, however, is alienate fans and create backlash—something that could jeopardize his standing within the promotion, particularly after Paramount’s $7.7 billion investment in the company. The bigger question is: how long can Strickland keep pushing the line?