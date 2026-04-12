Fighter Issues Emotional Response as UFC 327 Win Overturned After Scoring Blunder

A result change after the final horn is rare in the UFC, but at UFC 327, it left one fighter dealing with the emotional fallout of something completely out of his control. Chris Padilla walked out of the Octagon believing he had secured a hard-fought win over MarQuel Mederos.

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The initial announcement backed that up with a majority decision: 29-27, 29-27, and 28-28, in a fight that went all three rounds and featured a key point deduction. That seemed like a fair reflection of what played out. But within hours, that result was overturned because of a scoring error. And just like that, a win turned into a majority draw.

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“Welp, what else can I do? I gave my heart and soul,” Padilla wrote afterwards on X.

It’s a short line, but it carries the weight of what just happened. Fighters prepare for weeks, sometimes months, and everything comes down to 15 minutes. In this case, those 15 minutes were judged incorrectly the first time around.

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The confusion centered on the third round. Mederos was deducted a point after a second eye poke, a call made by referee Keith Peterson. That deduction changed everything. Originally, two judges were believed to have scored the fight 29-27 for Padilla, but the corrected scorecards showed a different picture.

Judges Derek Cleary and Eliseo Rodriguez actually had it 28-28, factoring in the deduction. Only one judge scored it 29-27 in Padilla’s favor. That shift is crucial when you break it down.

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Without the point deduction, Mederos likely wins the fight on two of the three scorecards. Cleary had him taking rounds one and two, while Rodriguez gave him rounds two and three. The penalty flipped the math, turning what could have been a loss for Padilla into a win, at least initially. But once the scoring error was corrected, the official result settled at a majority draw at UFC 327.

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The reaction to the result also reflects a broader issue. Controversial scorecards have become a recurring talking point in recent UFC events. At UFC Fight Night 270, the fight between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy sparked similar debates about judging.

Add to that the betting scrutiny earlier in 2026, where unusual activity led to fight cancellations at UFC 324 under the UFC-Paramount deal, and you start to see why situations like this draw attention quickly. There’s no evidence linking those issues to this fight, but the environment around scoring and oversight is already under pressure.

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Chris Padila and MarQuel Mederos’ fight at UFC 327 opens up a scoring controversy

Now, when you actually break down what happened inside the cage between Chris Padilla and MarQuel Mederos at UFC 327, the fight itself tells a clearer story, and it’s not as one-sided as the initial result suggested.

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Round 1 was competitive, but Padilla set the tone early. He used leg kicks and forward pressure to back Mederos up, then defended multiple takedown attempts cleanly. That’s key. Mederos tried to mix in wrestling, but most of his entries were telegraphed and stuffed. Padilla also controlled key clinch moments, landing knees and reversing positions along the fence.

Round 2 is where things tightened. Padilla kept his pace high, landing combinations and continuing to target the lead leg. But Mederos adjusted. He started finding openings with sharper counters and combinations, especially late in exchanges. There was also an eye poke that briefly paused the action, and Padilla chose to continue immediately, which suggests he didn’t want to lose momentum.

Then, as we come to Round 3, that is where the fight swung again. Padilla pushed the pace harder, mixing knees, elbows, and eventually securing a takedown. He even took the back and threatened to take over completely in the second half of the round. That sequence matters because it showed control, not just volume. But then came the second eye poke from Mederos, which led to a point deduction. That single call changed the scoring framework entirely.

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This is another reminder of how fragile outcomes can be in MMA. A single deduction can flip a result. A single scoring error can reshape a fighter’s record. And once that result is announced, even temporarily, it creates an emotional swing that’s hard to reset.