Fighter Overcomes Nasty Cut to Claim Upset Victory in UFC 321 Prelims and Fans Are All for It

UFC 321 kicked off violently at the Etihad Arena, with a packed crowd of passionate fight fans setting the tone for the night. Dana White & Co.’s stacked card of the evening opened with a compelling women’s strawweight showdown between Brazil’s Jaqueline Amorim and Japan’s Mizuki Inoue. 10-1 Amorim entered the Octagon as the clear favorite, boasting a four-fight winning streak, all ten wins via finishes, the last of which was over veteran Polyana Viana.

In contrast, Mizuki Inoue stepped in as the underdog, returning after a two-year layoff caused by multiple knee injuries. Her last appearance came back in 2023, leaving many unsure of how she would perform after such a long hiatus. But from the opening bell, Inoue erased any doubts. She showcased composure, grit, and sharp technique to neutralize Jaqueline Amorim’s dangerous grappling. What began as a test of survival turned into a statement performance.

After a grueling three rounds, the judges recognized Mizuki Inoue’s grit and skill, awarding her a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). The triumph, however, came with a cost — Inoue sustained a deep cut above her right eye during the intense battle. Despite the injury, her resilience and compelling comeback captured the admiration of fans, who hailed her performance as one of the night’s most remarkable upsets. With this latest win, Mizuki now boasts a 3-1 UFC record, having claimed all her victories by decision.

At UFC 321’s opening prelims, Mizuki once again demonstrated why her kickboxing pedigree makes her a formidable force, overpowering lifelong grappler Jaqueline Amorim. Following her latest win, fans flooded social media with their love and praise for Mizuki Inoue. Here’s a look at how fans are supporting the American-Japanese fighter.

Social media erupts as Mizuki opens UFC 321 with a “bang”

While Mizuki Inoue entered the Octagon carrying the Japanese flag, she is a proud U.S. resident and one of the few kickboxers to successfully transition into MMA. Her career, however, extends beyond striking—she has tested herself in several grappling bouts, experiences that have helped shape her into the versatile fighter she is today. Before joining the UFC, Mizuki competed in the Missouri-based MMA promotion Invicta, where she built a following among American fans.

One supporter praised her after her UFC 321 comeback, commenting, “Been a fan since your Invicta days. Congratulations on your dominate win!!!” Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, “#UFC321 started off with a bang! Mizuki you have a new fan you absolute SAVAGE!” Mizuki signed with Dana White & the UFC in 2019. Limited activity since then has kept the American-Japanese rising star outside the top 15, having competed just four times in the promotion.

This inactivity has left her behind many of her peers in the rankings. That said, Mizuki Inoue looked impressive in her latest UFC 321 bout. A fan noted, “Mizuki looked really good in that fight.” Whether she can maintain this level of performance remains to be seen. Regular UFC fighters typically compete two to three times a year, but judging by her showing against Jaqueline Amorim, Mizuki displayed remarkable skill despite a nasty cut.

Fans praised her effort, with one commenting, “What a performance from Mizuki in her comeback fight. She picked up a nasty cut along the way, but it was a great win non the less.” Another added, “Great performance from Mizuki! Nasty cut, though.” Even with her impressive display, some remain skeptical about whether Mizuki Inoue gave her absolute best. Meanwhile, critics of Jaqueline Amorim, whose performance fell short of expectations, shared their disappointment.

One fan remarked, “I honestly don’t even care how the rest of #UFC321 goes. Amorim’s performance was DOG S–T. #UFC321” Following today’s PPV, Jaqueline Amorim now holds a 10-2 overall MMA record. Mizuki’s dominant victory may help her rise in the UFC rankings, though she still remains outside the top 15. A fan summed up her performance, saying, “Dominant Mizuki win! Clearly controls the entire fight and inflicts serious damage to Amorim.”

Looking ahead, the big question is Mizuki Inoue’s future in the sport. At 31, can she maintain her activity and continue making an impact in the highly competitive strawweight division where a new champion will be crowned tonight? Fans are eager to see if this performance marks the start of a sustained rise for the American-Japanese fighter. Drop your opinion below.