Fighter Rushed to Philadelphia Hospital After Suffering Brutal Mouth Injury at UFC 330

The UFC’s return to Philadelphia delivered plenty of action, but one fighter was left needing immediate medical attention after suffering a gruesome mouth injury during a hard-fought battle.

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In the prelims, middleweight contender Tresean Gore fought UFC veteran Vicente Luque in a tough three-round battle. The bout turned into an exhilarating 15-minute contest, with Gore wobbling Luque multiple times. The Brazilian also had his opponent caught in a vicious headlock. But in the end, Gore managed to survive and take the victory home via unanimous decision. Though the South Carolina native earned one of the biggest victories of his career tonight, it came at a high cost. Gore lost multiple teeth during the bout.

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Joe Rogan noticed that Gore had suffered a vicious mouth injury and ended up asking him about it. The 32-year-old pulled down his bottom lip and showed the brutal damage to his teeth on camera. According to Gore, the injury was likely the result of Luque’s flying knee, which landed possibly at the end of the fight.

Following the gruesome bout, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn confirmed that Tresean Gore had been rushed to a Philadelphia hospital.

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“To no one’s surprise, Tresean Gore has been transported to a Philadelphia hospital and won’t speak to media after his #UFC330 win, per UFC PR. Mouth is mangled,” Bohn wrote on X.

This is a developing story…