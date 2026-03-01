Fighter Suspended for Gambling Controversy Continues Betting on UFC Mexico Fights

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jeff Molina really woke up and chose chaos. As UFC Mexico delivers all the thrills, making fans debate the results and title implications, the suspended flyweight nonchalantly revealed that the UFC had just paid him $4,029.99 in royalties. Normal update? Could have been.

However, ‘El Jefe’ isn’t particularly subtle. Instead of pocketing it, investing it, or pretending to be responsible, he did the opposite.

Jeff Molina places a massive gamble at UFC Mexico

UFC just paid me $4,029.99 for royalties, so it’s only right I parlay some chalk with it,” Jeff Molina wrote on X. “What can go wrong? 🫡”

He wasn’t joking about the amount. The screenshots he attached to the tweet revealed a royalty deposit labeled “ATH ROYALTY 2025” for $4,029.99, followed by another screenshot of a parlay wager for the same amount. Same money. All in.

He stacked four heavy favorites: Francis Marshall, Cristian Quinonez, Santiago Luna, and David Martinez. All picked simply “for Game,” meaning to win. Risk: $4,029.99 with a potential payout of $3,797.44. That’s how parlays work: every leg must hit. If you miss one, the whole ticket dies.

And here’s the twist: three legs have already cashed. Marshall submitted his opponent, and Quinonez and Luna both won via decision. So now it all rests on Martinez. One fight that will decide whether the internet will look at ‘El Jefe’ like a genius or a cautionary tale.

Irony, of course, is heavy. The Nevada Athletic Commission suspended Jeff Molina in March 2025 for his role in a 2022 betting scandal involving insider knowledge of teammate Darrick Minner’s injury.

The three-year ban was retroactive to November 5, 2022, making him eligible to fight again in November 2025. However, despite it being 2026 now, he has not competed since June 2022. So, seeing him publicly toss his royalty check into a gambling slip? That’s either bold, hilarious, reckless, or all three.

Maybe he’s just having fun with his own money. Or maybe he’s trolling. However, when your name is linked to one of the biggest betting scandals in recent UFC history, posting a live parlay on fight week hits different. But does this also mean the fighter doesn’t regret making the 2022 bets that got him suspended?

Molina drags Conor McGregor to soften the blow

Right after the Nevada Athletic Commission handed down the suspension, Jeff Molina decided not to be quiet about it. He didn’t deny betting. He didn’t pretend he hadn’t messed up. However, he flatly rejected the notion that he was some evil person who deserved to be erased from the sport.

Taking to his X account, he explained that he had wagered on the whole UFC event that night, not just the Darrick Minner fight. According to him, his greatest bet was less than $500, and his total wagers were under $350. His biggest mistake? Not stopping when asked to by the promotion.

“The only thing I’m guilty of was continuing to wager on fights after the UFC emailed us telling us to stop,” he wrote on X. “Getting a 3-year suspension for continuing to bet two weeks after getting an email that said to stop is insane.

Conor McGregor can post his million-dollar bet slip every month on a main event as a fighter on the roster, and no one blinks an eye. Def a double standard there.”

Jeff Molina reminded fans that Conor McGregor consistently shares his massive betting slips on social media while remaining one of the UFC’s top stars. The implication was obvious: why is one fighter labeled a scandal, but another turns gambling into content?

Whether that comparison stands up or not, ‘El Jefe’ made it clear last year that he believed justice had been served—and that he was not the fight-fixing mastermind that some critics portrayed him to be.