“Fighters Should Learn”: Joe Rogan’s $250M Spotify Extension Deal Sweeps Fans Off Their Feet 

Joe Rogan and Spotify’s partnership has entered a new chapter this year. On Thursday, the streaming platform and Rogan himself announced that The Joe Rogan Experience will remain on the audio streaming service for the coming years. However, the amount Rogan was paid to remain with the platform is what has surprised fans the most.

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According to a Wall Street Journal report, Joe Rogan and Spotify have agreed upon a multi-year extension of their contract. The exact details of the deal remain publicly undisclosed, but the outlet reported the new agreement is similar to their previous one. Rogan’s last deal with Spotify, signed in February 2024, ran until October 2026 for $250 million, and his new deal is estimated to run for a similar length.

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The WSJ also reached out to Rogan for his thoughts on his contract renewal with Spotify, and the podcaster and UFC commentator was nothing but thrilled about the extension.

“The partnership with Spotify has been an amazing fit, and they’re incredible to work with,” Rogan said. “I’m extremely happy and excited to continue with them for years to come.”

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Spotify partnered with Joe Rogan in 2020 and secured the exclusive rights to his podcast, spending approx $100 million. The podcast has since enjoyed exponential growth, which also helped popularize the streaming platform itself. However, the deal saw a shift in 2024, with The Joe Rogan Experience no longer being tied exclusively to the platform and began to stream on YouTube as well.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 16:47:33, 18687978, UFC, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18687978

According to Edison Research, Joe Rogan’s podcast, which hosts a multitude of guests from diverse niches, has remained the No.1 listened-to podcast in the United States since tracking began in 2019. JRE’s reach on Spotify alone has climbed to 18 million listeners, and it has drawn 21 million viewers on YouTube so far. But that is just a part of Rogan’s popularity in the digital world.

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Edison Research further reports that JRE had only 6.6 million American listeners when it started out with Spotify in 2020. Showing incredible growth in 6 years, JRE has drawn approximately 28.4 million American listeners in the second quarter of 2026.

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Plus, Joe Rogan’s podcast topped all the marquee podcast platforms in 2025, including Apple Podcasts, and it’s expected to topple them this year, too.

Such a successful partnership prompted Jordan Newman, Spotify’s head of content partnerships, to sing the UFC commentator’s praises for being loyal to their platform, which also boasts 300 million paying subscribers.

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“Joe has built something incredibly enduring, and his show continues to resonate with a massive global audience because there’s simply nothing else like it,” Newman said, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Unsurprisingly, fans were left in awe after seeing Joe Rogan bag another $250 million from his latest extension deal with Spotify, and they didn’t hold back in showing their reaction.

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Fans react to Joe Rogan’s $250 million deal with Spotify

One fan commented, “Damn, that’s a lot of money.” After that, a different fan noted, “Damn, he’s going to make close to a billion in a few more years if he keeps reupping with Spotify. Good for him. Guessing that Spotify sub price is going up.”

Another user feels Rogan is going to make even more from the sponsors and ad revenue the podcast generates: “Wouldn’t be surprised if he makes twice as much off of the ads and sponsors.”

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Joe Rogan has been partnered with Spotify since 2020, and their latest deal marks an extension of an already six-year relationship. During that tenure, Rogan has earned over half a billion dollars from the rights deal alone.

If we take the other revenue streams into account, including sponsorships, the amount could climb up, though it remains unclear how much of it, or whether any of it, the platform receives. Regardless, another fan believes UFC fighters should take lessons from Rogan to earn money outside the Octagon.

The fan wrote, “Rogan’s raking in the money!! Fighters should learn from Rogan. Build your platform in the UFC. Then have enough momentum to get paid by another company to do what you already do.”

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Dana White has been an advocate of fighters getting popular in the UFC and earning money outside it, as Conor McGregor has. However, Joe Rogan has always maintained his stance that the UFC should pay its fighters fairly. But as the fan pointed out, fighters can use digital platforms to seek compensation outside the cage through brand deals.

Fighters like Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria, and Merab Dvalishvili have recently emerged as examples of building popularity through their appearances on digital platforms.

Another fan, astonished by Rogan’s payment numbers, wrote, “He’s already made like 400 million from them so far. He’s rich rich.” Well, Rogan has actually earned more than $400 million. His last two deals were $250 million each, which totals half a billion, and that’s only from the rights deal alone.

Lastly, another curious fan asked, “It is an oddly ridiculously large amount of money. How much money does the podcast generate?”

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Rogan’s podcast actually topped the Forbes list as the highest-grossing podcast, with $82 million in 2026. So he is definitely generating significant money for the platform. The massive money has also been subject to criticism, with Chelsea Handler chiding Rogan about getting overpaid.

That said, Joe Rogan’s podcast has definitely succeeded in earning another milestone with Spotify, and it looks like the momentum won’t stop soon.