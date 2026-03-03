Financially Hit UFC Cuts Ties With Two Fighters After Losing on Mexico Card

UFC Mexico City was supposed to be remembered for the chaos within the cage. Instead, some of the talk focused on what happened after the lights went out. A rare non-sellout, as there were around 3,500 empty seats. There was no gate disclosed by Dana White. For a company that has made “sold out” feel automatic, that stood out.

And as numbers start looking different, so do the decisions being made. The post-event fallout didn’t take long as two names were discreetly cut from the active roster by the UFC CEO. There was no dramatic sendoff, just business.

Felipe Bunes and Jose Medina shown the exit by Dana White after UFC Mexico losses

Jose Medina’s UFC career never found its footing. Signed off Contender Series by Dana White after showing “heart” in a decisive loss; he came into the promotion with more doubts than momentum. Inside the Octagon, it got rough fast.

Medina finished 0-4 and served as a stepping stone for prospects. And as Ryan Gandra defeated him in just 41 seconds in Mexico City, this became the final chapter. There’s a harsh reality to this level.

Medina leaves as only the second Bolivian to compete in the UFC, which is history in its own way. But results are more important than symbolism. Four fights. Four losses. And when you’re 11-7 overall and winless in the big show, the margin is thin.

Felipe Bunes didn’t fare much better. The former LFA flyweight champion’s start was rough, with his debut canceled due to a failed pre-fight drug test. He eventually stepped in against Joshua Van and got stopped.

In 2025, he had a brief comeback with a submission win, but he then lost two more fights, including one to Edgar Chairez in Mexico City. Now, he exits the UFC at 1-3.

On a wild fight card that already had unusual optics outside the cage, these cuts add another layer. When events don’t sell out, and momentum is shaky, roster cuts usually follow. It isn’t personal. It’s just how the fight business is.

After Mexico City, the promotion made it clear that performance—and timing—still decide everything. And to make things worse for the promotion, this isn’t the only UFC event to financially hit the promotion. In fact, the 3,500 empty seats just look like a little scratch when compared to the big dent that UFC White House is set to leave behind.

UFC to lose $30 million through the White House event

If Mexico City was a warning sign, the White House card feels like a calculated risk being taken by Dana White and the UFC. Because, while 3,500 unfilled tickets are disappointing, they pale in comparison to willingly walking into an event expected to burn through tens of millions.

TKO president Mark Shapiro stated it bluntly on a financial call. The White House event is expected to cost over $60 million if all expenses are taken into account, and that includes production, fighter pay, fan experiences, and the overall spectacle.

And by the time it’s fully built out, that number could climb even higher. The plan? Try to recover about half.

“We are working to determine, on a parallel track, a package of inventory in and around the weekend of events we can monetize, primarily with corporate partners,” Mark Shapiro said. “(Business to business) players that will offset half of the spend.

Even if that $60 (million) goes up or rides up on us, we believe we can offset half of the spend. Today, we see as $60 (million), offsetting $30 (million).”

Even with corporate partnerships and a broader TKO deal working their best in the best-case scenario, that still leaves around $30 million on the table. In other words, this is not about making an immediate profit. It’s about optics. It is about legacy. It’s about Dana White and the promotion putting on an event so big that the financial consequences become secondary to the headline.