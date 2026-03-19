First-Ever Transgender MMA World Title Fight Announced for Landmark Card

The history of mixed martial arts has created iconic moments over the years, but the sport is about to witness something that will be talked about for years to come. While major promotions look to create new pay-per-view stars, in a landmark move for combat sports, a Brooklyn-based MMA promotion has just announced the first-ever world title fight between two transgender athletes.

Over the years, stipulations and excitement surrounding the sports grew, as promotions constantly sought new ways to create exciting matchups and generate buzz. Take the example of UFC, which launched a BMF title fight, to encourage more exciting fights. Likewise, a small MMA promotion is also taking unique strides.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Critical Combat returns on June 20, 2026, in Middletown, New Jersey,” wrote the promotion on Instagram. “In our historic Co-Main Event, Summer Brady and Gita Figueroa step into the Critical Combat cage, both looking to walk away as the undisputed Critical Combat Femme Champion. Contested at Super Lightweight, this bout will mark the first MMA world title fight between two trans athletes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Critical Combat (@officialcriticalcombat) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The promotion behind the historic card is Critical Combat, which initially operated as CSE Combat. It launched its operations in April 2025, with its inaugural event, Critical Combat 1: The Reckoning. And now, after rebranding itself, the promotion is returning with its fourth event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Named Critical Combat 4: Conquer The Gauntlet, the event will go down on June 20 in Middletown, New Jersey. Among the many other matchups on that card, one particular fight stood out. The promotion created a ‘Femme World Championship,’ something that has never happened before.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be a title bout between two transgender athletes, Summer Brady and Gita Figueroa. Never heard of them before? That’s perhaps because both of them are yet to make their professional MMA debut.

But having a unique world title where two transgender people will be fighting is something new. Although there have been MMA bouts where trans athletes have fought before, the championship stipulation is what makes it unique. Alana McLaughlin and Fallon Fox are the two standout names who made MMA appearances as trans athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when we talk about the fight between Brady and Figueroa, is all of this a stunt to garner the attention of fans? No, there is much more to that matchup than just a world title fight for trans athletes. Both Brady and Figueroa also share a notable rivalry with each other.

A look into Summer Brady and Gita Figueroa’s rivalry ahead of their pro MMA debut

While this will be their first professional MMA meeting, it is the third time they have faced each other in combat sports. And both of their previous encounters were amateur Muay Thai bouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before joining Critical Combat, Summer Brady and Gita Figueroa fought in the Warrior’s Cup, which is a Muay Thai competition promoted by Three Pillars Promotions. Just last year, both of them faced each other twice. In the first clash in March 2025, Brady won via TKO at Warrior’s Cup 68.

Months later, in December 2025, Figueroa clapped back in the grudge match and secured the win via unanimous decision at Warrior’s Cup 75. Now, their upcoming MMA bout gives them a chance to settle the score for Brady, who was assigned female at birth, and Figueroa, who transitioned from male to female, to settle their rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

On that note, who do you think takes the win this time? Let us know in the comments below!