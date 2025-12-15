First UFC Fight Night Under Paramount Still Lacks Flair After Six Bouts Reportedly Confirmed

Last weekend, the UFC closed out its 2025 schedule by wrapping up its final Fight Night of the year at UFC Vegas 112. The promotion has now entered a six-week hiatus, moving into its annual end-of-year break. That said, the UFC has not slowed down. Now, Dana White & Co. have shifted their attention to what comes next.

With the new Paramount Skydance broadcasting era on the horizon, the UFC revealed its first Fight Night card of this chapter on Monday. UFC Vegas 113 will kick off the promotion’s Paramount era and feature the highly anticipated return of Japanese flyweight star Kyoji Horiguchi, joined by 11 other confirmed fighters on a loaded card.

Kyoji Horiguchi and Amir Albazi to clash in UFC Vegas 113 co-main showdown

After nearly ten years away from the UFC, 35-year-old Kyoji Horiguchi made a triumphant return to the Octagon last month at UFC Qatar. The Japanese legend once again showed why he is regarded as one of the sport’s true pioneers. During his time away, Horiguchi built an impressive legacy as a two-time RIZIN bantamweight champion and a onetime flyweight champion.

Now, the former RIZIN champion is looking to climb the flyweight rankings as quickly as possible to challenge the titleholder. Currently ranked sixth, he is set to face Amir Albazi in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 113. The rest of the UFC Vegas 113 main card is as follows:

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Ryan Spann vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Julius Walker

Even though the card features several talented fighters, the Paramount-era Fight Night still fails to deliver a marquee bout or star capable of driving ticket sales, unlike Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston, which, as a result, drew major attention in the same month.

Ideally, the promotion could have included a high-profile, blockbuster matchup, such as the return of former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, to generate far more excitement and buzz for the event.

A look at Dana White’s plans for the promotion in the coming year

MMA fans already know that the UFC gave a glimpse of UFC 324 and 325 during its UFC 323 event. Both events will take place in Sydney this year, and each will feature two high-profile, blockbuster fight cards in the same month. On February 21, Dana White and his team will host a middleweight showdown between Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez in Houston. That card will also feature Ode Osbourne facing Alib Idiris.

Then, on February 28, UFC Mexico will showcase a flyweight clash between Chairez and Felipe Bunes. The promotion will also highlight other exciting matchups, including Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas and José Daniel Medina vs. Ryan Gandra. Finally, in March, UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena will deliver one of the year’s biggest attractions as BMF champion Max Holloway defends his belt against Charles Oliveira.

What do you think of Dana White and company’s plans for 2026? Could this upcoming schedule top what we saw this year? Share your thoughts below.