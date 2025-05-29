First UFC Superfight Champ Discourages Dana White to Let Jon Jones ‘Dictate’ Terms of Tom Aspinall Fight

After dismantling a seemingly “washed” Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jon Jones didn’t hold back at the post-fight press conference. “If I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated. I want that f—k you money,” declaring that facing Tom Aspinall wouldn’t come cheap. Joe Rogan speculated that Jones might demand around $30 million—a figure that he later revealed, Dana White dismissed. Still, one thing became pretty clear. The heavyweight champ may very well have leverage in his corner for the potential heavyweight unification bout.

Aspinall’s extended interim title reign frustrates him, particularly with reports indicating that Jones requires another six months to prepare. Fans worldwide express disappointment over the delay, as more than 140,000 have signed a petition against the reigning champion for holding up the unification bout. Dana White assured fans during his UFC 317 stream that the heavyweight clash will happen this year, but the lack of an official announcement is testing the patience of the MMA community.

UFC legends see what fans do: Jon Jones has the upper hand in negotiations. Ken Shamrock, the inaugural Superfight champion who triumphed over Dan Severn at UFC 6 in 1995, has recently shared his thoughts on the current situation. The head honcho and UFC brass received a strong piece of advice: don’t let champions dictate terms.

Shamrock told Pocker Scout, “It just feels like you should never let a world champion be able to dictate terms. Even though you may have earned it, there are still guys coming up that maybe are able to accomplish more than what he has done, but they are not gonna get the chance.”

‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’ makes a valid argument. The debate over a champion’s power isn’t new in MMA. There’s always a balance to strike. It recalls the Demetrious Johnson debacle with Dana White, the Ray Borg and T.J. Dillashaw scenario, where weight class issues and pay-per-view splits got complicated. Jon Jones presents a unique situation, but the promotion’s control over a champion’s influence remains a murky topic filled with varying viewpoints.

The heavyweight title fight has a solid chance of happening this year. Jon Jones typically competes at Madison Square Garden in November, leaving room for developments to unfold. For now, we’re all just waiting for clarity to emerge. Predictions are already circulating, and ‘Bones’ fiercest rival sees genuine cause for concern regarding a matchup with Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones might worry about a knockout loss against Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall isn’t called the most dangerous heavyweight for nothing. Out of his 15 career wins, 11 came by knockout, flat-out shutting opponents’ lights off, and the other four by submission. If that doesn’t speak volumes about his all-around threat, here’s something scarier: the Brit averages just around two minutes of fight time. That’s not just dominant, it’s downright terrifying. Jon Jones’s eternal rival, Daniel Cormier, thinks that kind of power ‘Bones’ fears the most.

‘DC’ at the Funky and the Champ podcast said, “You know what I think a big worry might be for him? With Aspinall, he could potentially get knocked out. Like legitimately knocked out and put on his back and out cold. I just don’t know he wants to have that visual of him in the world. Because I’ve seen myself get beat, and I’m like ‘God, that’s such a horrible visual every time.'”

Jones remains unbeaten by knockout in competition, with his sole career loss coming from a disqualification. Aspinall has delivered knockouts to his last three opponents in just 3 minutes and 22 seconds of fight time. But then again, Jones has that championship experience, and in fights like this, that can be the slight edge that matters.

As we wait for what might be the biggest heavyweight clash in years, do you think Aspinall could actually finish Jones? And more importantly, how much control do you think the promotion should have over fighters when it comes to matchmaking and negotiations? Let us know!