$500M MMA Promotion Celebrates as Founder, Ex-Fighter Earns Royal Status

The world of MMA shows no favoritism; whether you’re born on the streets or into royalty, you must earn your place through grit and grind. So, why are we talking about it today? Because the man who once stepped into the cage himself, the visionary behind Brave CF, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has recently been honored with a mark of royal trust. A fact unknown to many, his journey and achievements deserve the spotlight.

So, who is he? Just like any other MMA trainee, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa began his MMA journey after witnessing the excellence of mixed martial arts from a very young age. His passion for the sport led him to found KHK MMA in 2015. The team was backed by legendary figures such as Frankie Edgar, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and many others. With an amateur career record of 2-0, the Sheikh has played a key role in transforming his country into an MMA powerhouse.

After successfully turning the KHK MMA team into a global phenomenon, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa founded Brave CF in 2016. His vision transformed Brave CF into one of the fastest-growing organizations in recent MMA history. With a market valuation of $500 million, the promotion has successfully held events across 30+ countries on five continents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Brave CF is one of the best MMA promotions out of the Middle East with a roster of more than 500 athletes, and is soon making its mark across the world. Shaikh Khalid has elevated the MMA career of a number of individuals through his promotion, but his biggest star is none other than ex-UFC prospect Muhammad Mokaev.

Muhammad Mokaev thanks Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa for his continued support in MMA

When Muhammad Mokaev was just a kid starting his MMA journey, no one believed in him except the people at Brave CF and KHK MMA. Time and time again in his conversations with the media, Mokaev has always thanked these organizations for their continued support in elevating his undefeated MMA career. Even after his departure from the UFC, it was Brave CF that gave him a platform to fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In one of his conversations with the media at Brave CF, Muhammad Mokaev even termed Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa as his big brother, “You know, the royal family is supporting me. He’s like my big brother. Since I was the age of 15, it’s not like he just jumped on a bandwagon. For me, he’s not like my sponsor — he’s my big brother. For me, I have him in my corner.”

Knowingly or unknowingly, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa has elevated the sport in the Middle East to such an extent that it has become one of the fastest-growing entities not only in the Middle East but also in the South Asian region. Who knows what he might achieve in the future, but for now, he will keep himself busy with Brave CF.