$500M Worth Business Tycoon Dana White Enters $374.8 Billion Industry With UFC’s Latest Partnership

“Bet against me. Tell me it’s going to fail. I love every minute of it. The doubters fuel the drive,” once declared UFC President Dana White, a quote that perfectly captures the mindset behind his relentless journey. White has been the engine powering the UFC’s transformation for more than three decades. What began as a struggling promotion drowning in debt has evolved, under his leadership, into a global MMA juggernaut.

Faced with critics at every turn, Dana White didn’t just prove them wrong. He turned their doubt into fuel, driving the UFC to heights no one thought possible. Today, the UFC stands not merely as a fight promotion but as the definitive face of mixed martial arts across the globe. Under the umbrella of TKO Holdings, the organization continues its upward trajectory, with the Bossman firmly at the helm as CEO. His bold vision and relentless drive remain key forces in steering the UFC into new eras of expansion.

Buzz is building around a potentially historic broadcasting deal, with an official announcement expected soon, one that could further solidify the UFC’s position alongside major sports giants like the NBA and NFL. Amid all this momentum, Dana White was recently honored with a unique gift from Happy Jewelers, one of California’s top luxury jewelry and watchmakers. The company presented him with a custom-made gold bracelet designed to resemble the UFC championship belt. Happy Jewelers proudly shared the moment on their official Instagram, with the caption “@danawhite 🤝 happyjewelers”.

In addition, Happy Jewelers has been gaining significant attention recently, especially after UFC reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC star Nate Diaz, who stopped by to shop for watches, visited their California store. Founded in the United States by Turkish immigrant Isa Arik, Happy Jewelers began as an unconventional choice compared to his father’s business. Isa trusted his expertise and passion for crafting exquisite, high-quality jewelry.

Now, more than 40 years later, the family business is run by his two sons, Danny and Gabe, who remain deeply dedicated to their father’s values and traditions. Recently, Happy Jewelers, a renowned name in luxury jewelry, presented White with a special gift. This act could signal the start of a new partnership, perhaps involving the creation of championship belts. That said, Dana White isn’t always the one receiving gifts; at times, he also steps into the role of Santa Claus for others.

Muhammad Mokaev opens up about Dana White’s financial support following UFC release

What is it like to be on the bad side of UFC’s head honcho, Dana White? Just ask undefeated Russian fighter Muhammad Mokaev. Despite his unbeaten record in the promotion and being on the rise toward a title shot in the flyweight division, his time with the UFC ended last year. At UFC 304, after ‘The Punisher’ defeated Manel Kape by unanimous decision, the unexpected happened. Instead of renewing his contract, UFC 304 turned out to be his last fight under that deal. At the event’s press conference, the UFC CEO made it clear they would not be extending Mokaev’s contract.

White placed the blame on the matchmakers, saying, “Yeah, the matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons.” Later, Dana White dismissed any possibility of re-signing Muhammad Mokaev. From time to time, the Russian spoke out with different stories, asking for a chance to fight under the UFC again. He said he had good relations with UFC matchmakers Mickey Maynard and Hunter Campbell, but this made no difference as the UFC CEO stayed firm in his decision.

However, last week, Muhammad Mokaev revealed that Dana White helped him financially after he was cut from the promotion and had a car accident. The Russian wrote, “When I had a car crash after being cut from UFC, I received some money from Dana too. I’m not sure what for, but it meant a lot to me.”

Amid the ongoing tug-of-war between Muhammad Mokaev and Dana White, do you believe Mokaev’s story is sincere, or is it a strategic move to regain favor with the UFC boss? Share your thoughts below.