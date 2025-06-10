$500M Worth Dana White Gives Tom Hardy & Guy Ritchie an Honest Verdict for Crime Drama ‘MobLand’

Dana White doesn’t mince words. Whether he’s announcing the next PPV card or talking about the combat sports world, the UFC boss delivers punches with precision. So, when a man with a $500 million empire and a famously short attention span for TV says he binged an entire series in one sitting, ears perk up.

The show in question? MobLand, a gritty British crime drama drenched in family feuds and betrayals. With Guy Ritchie at the helm and Tom Hardy leading the charge, it already had pedigree. But now, with Dana White backing it, the buzz just got a whole lot louder!

In a rare moment of TV praise, White took to his Instagram story with unfiltered honesty as he stated, “What’s up guys? I wanted to just jump in and get into this again. I do not like TV shows. All the big ones that you’ve watched, everybody talks about, I’ve tried to watch the first episode of a lot of that stuff and I just can’t get into it for whatever reason.”

That makes sense. After all, being at the helm of the premier MMA organization in the world may not exactly leave time for television. But MobLand? That one hooked him as he further shared, “I watched the first episode of Mobland and I could not stop. I knocked the whole thing out this week.” That’s high praise. But what caused him to spend an entire week just watching the show?

According to the UFC head honcho, it’s mainly due to Guy Ritchie and Tom Hardy’s work. White’s verdict? “I have no skin in this game other than I love Guy Ritchie and I love Tom Hardy. Everybody in this show, all these characters absolutely killed it. And typical Guy Ritchie movie. All bigger than life characters, great dialogue. You will not be disappointed in Mobland.”

And fans are clearly following suit. According to Deadline, MobLand pulled in a staggering 8.8 million viewers in its first week, making it the biggest global series premiere ever on Paramount+. At the heart of it all is Tom Hardy, who plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer navigating the messy underworld of the Harrigan crime family in London.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Hardy revealed that MobLand came to him at just the right time, as he confessed, “I needed to go somewhere. To move forward. I needed to draw a line, because otherwise I’d be looking back, going ‘Sony, will you have me back?” The appeal wasn’t just the role, it was also the reunion with Guy Ritchie. The two hadn’t worked together since RocknRolla in 2008.

Beyond Hardy and Ritchie, it boasts a cast filled with heavyweights. Pierce Brosnan as the aging mob boss Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as his ruthless wife Maeve, and Paddy Considine as the son struggling to hold the family together.

So, what’s the takeaway? Dana White may not be your average couch critic, but when he gives a rare nod of approval, it carries weight. And with Guy Ritchie now steering one of the most talked-about fight films in recent years, there’s another question lingering in the air: could the UFC boss’s Hollywood praise turn into something more?

Could Dana White make a cameo in ‘Roadhouse 2’ as Guy Ritchie takes over the sequel?

Roadhouse, the movie that gave Conor McGregor his Hollywood debut, has reportedly gotten the green light for a sequel! Jake Gyllenhaal will be returning as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter with a knack for finding trouble. That setup alone practically begs for cameos from real-life fight figures, and who better than Dana White himself to bring some authentic UFC grit to the screen?

Guy Ritchie is officially locked in to direct the sequel for Amazon MGM Studios. While the script, penned by Will Beall, remains under wraps, the buzz is already building. The first Road House reboot dropped last March and quickly became a record-breaking hit on Prime Video, drawing nearly 80 million viewers globally. With that kind of success, the sequel was almost guaranteed.

Another interesting tidbit? The scenes depicting Dalton’s MMA career in the first film were shot at UFC 285, where the promotion and Dana White allowed the crew to take over the venue during the preliminary bouts.

To wrap things up, what started as White’s unexpected binge-watch may end up opening the door to something much bigger. With Road House 2 around the corner and combat sports already woven into its DNA, a Dana White cameo feels less like a long shot and more like a natural next move. So, what do you think? Should Dana White make a surprise appearance in Road House 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!