$500M Man Dana White Announces 4-Day VIP Vegas Experience for Fans After UFC Abu Dhabi: How to Participate?

Dana White doesn’t just promote fights; he builds weekends. With UFC 320 about to light up Las Vegas on October 4, the $500 million head honcho has just turned up the hype machine to its maximum volume. In classic Dana White fashion, it’s not just about the bouts; it’s about providing fans a front-row pass to the chaos, glory, and everything in between.

White announced on Instagram his latest giveaway: a four-day all-expenses-paid VIP trip to Vegas that includes Power Slap 15, UFC BJJ 3, and the blockbuster UFC 320 card. This is not your typical sweepstakes. The winner will not only be flown out and treated to a hotel stay, but the UFC CEO will also provide premium seats to each event, as well as a full no-gi gear bundle from Hayabusa.

To top it all off, they will receive a jersey signed by each fighter on the card. “I’m giving away a pretty bada– prize,” White announced. “All you have to do is watch UFC BJJ 2 live and free on YouTube Thursday, July 31st. When your favorite fighter wins by submission, recreate that submission on social media and tag UFC BJJ and the fighter. I’ll pick my favorite and message the winner myself.”

Behind the glitter, this giveaway is perfectly timed with one of the most stacked cards of the year. UFC 320 will feature a high-voltage rematch for the Light Heavyweight title between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. After defeating Pereira by a decisive decision at UFC 313, Ankalaev now hopes to cement his reign with a successful first defense.

Meanwhile, ‘Poatan’ enters with nothing to lose and everything to gain, with the same firepower that made him a nightmare at middleweight. But that’s not all. Merab Dvalishvili, the bantamweight king, defends his title against the ever-dangerous Cory Sandhagen, a striking technician with a chip on his shoulder and a win over Deiveson Figueiredo under his belt.

And in a high-stakes clash, Jiří Procházka faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in a potential title eliminator. Every fight has implications, and every fighter knows it. So, while Dana White’s pitch may begin with a reward, the true prize is the experience.

Vegas, VIPs, slaps, submissions, and brutal showdowns — it’s the kind of combat weekend that only the UFC can provide, and only Dana White would dare to package it this way. After all, he wants all the fans to be as engaged as they can be with the company. Why? Because right after the blockbuster that will be UFC 320, the head honcho has already lined up a crazy card for UFC 321.

Dana White reveals UFC 321 fight card

Dana White has already hinted at what will happen after UFC 320 in Las Vegas. Just days before handing out VIP passes and building excitement, he took to Instagram Live to reveal the UFC 321 lineup. The card, set for October 25 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, delivers just what fans expect after Vegas: heavier divisions, higher stakes, and a venue fit for chaos.

Tom Aspinall will defend his recently confirmed undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane, a name long associated with the top of the division. For Aspinall, it’s a chance to show that his belt was not a consolation prize after Jon Jones‘ exit. Gane is looking for redemption after losing to Francis Ngannou and Jones. White summed it up cleanly: “Aspinall has 15 wins, all by finish. Gane is the No. 1-ranked heavyweight. That’s the fight.” Beyond the main event, UFC 321 is stacked with other amazing fights.

Aleksandar Rakic, desperate to stay relevant at light heavyweight, takes on the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov. Jailton Almeida faces Alexander Volkov in another heavyweight bout. With stars like Ikram Aliskerov, Jun Yong Park, and Chris Barnett on the roster, the message is clear: UFC 321 is not filler. It is fuel for the fire that White starts in Vegas.