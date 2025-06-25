$500M Rich Dana White Announces VIP Package for UFC 318 & Other Business Ventures

Dana White isn’t just building fight cards; he’s building empires. With UFC 318 not too far away, the $500 million mogul announced his latest promotional tool: a premium VIP experience in New Orleans. But, true to style, this is more than just watching bouts. It’s a crossover blitz that combines Power Slap, high-stakes gambling, and personalized experiences that allow fans to play mogul for the night—all while White teases a seat at the blackjack table.

The promotion revolves around UFC 318: Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway 3, a farewell bout that has already got fight fans excited. And the UFC CEO is using the opportunity to promote another pet project, Power Slap 14, which takes place just one day before UFC 318 in New Orleans.

His latest offer includes everything: front-row MMA, nasty slap fighting, a luxury stay, and the cherry on top—”gamble with me at Caesars NOLA,” as Dana White stated. It’s marketing with muscle, combining spectacle and access in a way that only a fight promoter with half a billion bucks and no qualms could pull off.

The real draw, however, isn’t just the benefits; it’s what’s at stake. Damien “The Bell” Dibbell defends his heavyweight title against undefeated Wes “The Boom” Mena in Power Slap 14, while Dustin Poirier’s heartbreaking farewell fight versus BMF king Max Holloway takes place in UFC 318.

It’s a one-two punch that is uncommon even during International Fight Week, and the head honcho knows how to capitalize. “I’m giving away a BAD A— VIP trip to New Orleans to watch #UFC318 and #PowerSlap14 PLUS gamble with me at @caesarsnola!!!” he announced on his Instagram, with the subtlety of a flying knee. Make no mistake: this is a hand picked hype machine.

From pre-fight weigh-ins to photo sessions with belts, the winners are more than just mere fans; they are part of White’s entertainment ecosystem. If you doubt Dana White’s empire is still growing, just look at the fine print. Power Slap is hosting its first event outside of Las Vegas, signaling a significant departure in its national expansion strategy.

UFC VIP packages, formerly considered a luxury, are now a key component of the brand’s marketing strategy. They provide not just luxury seats but also curated moments, such as receptions, fighter meetups, and celebrity-level access. No autographs guaranteed, but the experience? All-inclusive.

However, be careful about going one-on-one against Dana White at the blackjack or poker table, as he is known for taking casinos for a spin!

Dana White wins big at Caesars Palace

This isn’t simply a promotion; it’s performance art. The same man who is offering fans the opportunity to roll dice with him in New Orleans is someone casinos view with caution and intrigue. When Dana White says “gamble with me” as a part of a giveaway, it’s not a casual invitation; it’s a dare.

Just last year, on the Full Send podcast, the UFC CEO casually mentioned that he took Caesars Palace for $26-27 million between January and March alone. Not overtime. Not a year. All in a span of just three months. He attributed his success to a straightforward strategy: leave the table after winning three hands in a row.

It doesn’t seem exciting until you learn he was betting up to $350,000 every hand. Those kinds of sums turn a casino floor into a battlefield. Apart from Caesars, he’s even tested the waters at Bellagio, where limits may reach $400,000 per hand. His dream? One million dollars each hand, thirty million in credit—numbers that no casino offers yet, but ones that only someone like Dana would even think to request.

After all, the UFC CEO is aware of his massive gambling addiction but still falls for the thrill of the game. So, when White includes a VIP invitation to gamble at Caesars New Orleans as part of the UFC 318 experience, don’t dismiss it as a gimmick. It is part of the show. A proper place at his table. The kind of table where he’s stolen millions but lost almost as much. The type of table where the UFC CEO is more than just the house; he may be the storm that breaks it.