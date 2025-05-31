$5M Rich Sean Strickland Eyes to Make More Money With Jake Paul Than His “Entire UFC Career”

“You’re an embarrassment to yourself. You’re an embarrassment to me, and you’re an embarrassment to the world.” That’s what Sean Strickland had to say back in 2024, when he got involved in a war of words with Jake Paul. The reason? ‘The Problem Child’ had called out Strickland for battering social media star Sneako in a sparring session that quickly went viral.

The feud between the pair continued with jabs thrown on social media when Paul was set to take on Mike Tyson in November 2024. And it seems like the fire is still there, at least for Sean Strickland. In fact, the former middleweight champ just reignited things on a livestream with Adin Ross, and this time, he’s got dollar signs on his mind!

Sean Strickland lays out a challenge for Jake Paul as he goes off on a heated tirade against ‘The Problem Child’

Sean Strickland’s unfiltered tirade came during a livestream hosted by Adin Ross, a clip of which was shared on X by ‘Happy Punch.’ ‘Tarzan’ began in his trademark manner with, “Go f— beat up Jake Paul, bro. I’ll make more money f—— up Jake Paul than I would my entire UFC career. How f— up is that?”

Ross, ever the instigator, poked deeper by asking, “You would fight Jake Paul?” Without missing a beat, Strickland fired back with, “A 100%. But, like, Jake Paul sucks. So you take Mike Perry. What? How did that go? He comes to the gym. Spars me one round. One round. Takes his sh— off, leaves the gym. You went through a decision with that man, bro.”

Let’s pause for a second. Sean Strickland recently sparred Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry in a video that has since gone viral online. And although he claimed that Paul went to a “decision” with him, that’s not entirely true. Due to Mike Tyson’s health issue prompting a delay in their clash, Paul took on the BKFC star on July 20, 2024. The result? A TKO in the sixth round by ‘The Problem Child’

Nevertheless, Strickland continued by stating, “You f—— suck and you always f—— suck because you’re a f—-…. you will always and forever be a f—- little d— influencer.”

Harsh? Definitely. But this isn’t new territory for Strickland. He’s known for beating up influencers in sparring, and guys like Nick Nayersina and Sneako found that out the hard way. Clips of those sessions made rounds online, showing Strickland chasing down less-experienced social media stars and unloading on them like they stole something.

So why does the former champ keep barking up Jake Paul’s tree? Turns out, it’s not just about pride, it’s about cash. According to celebritynetworth.com, Sean Strickland’s value sits at $5 million. But in his own words, a boxing match with Paul could make him more than his entire UFC career. Let that sink in. The man who wore UFC gold says a single YouTube-boxing circus could outweigh years inside the Octagon!

So, why hasn’t the fight happened yet? Turns out, the former middleweight champion had already tried to get the UFC to sign off on the bout against Paul. But there was one particular reason the promotion turned him down!

Hunter Campbell turned down Sean Strickland vs. Jake Paul due to him selling “no fights”

Let’s rewind to early 2024. Sean Strickland wasn’t just talking trash, he wanted action. Jake Paul had thrown down a wild challenge. A $1 million bet. No gloves pulled. Just one condition: if Strickland lost, he’d have to tattoo Paul’s BETR app logo on his body. But according to the former middleweight champion, it was the UFC that pulled the plug.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel at the time, Strickland explained, “I actually talked to [UFC Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell], and I was like ‘Hunter, I will fight this man. You let Conor McGregor fight [Floyd] Mayweather, this is an easier fight, easier money, can I do that?”

The McGregor vs. Mayweather bout officially earned 4.3 million domestic buys, and according to Showtime, earned the second highest buy rate in pay-per-view history. And that’s where Hunter Campbell’s hesitation came from.

How? Strickland further shared, “Hunter explained to me that [Paul] sells no fights. When they have fights, they give away tickets. He doesn’t make money. His target audience is children. They don’t buy pay-per-views.”

Yet, the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight drew an estimated 60 million viewers globally, according to Netflix. So, what gives? The truth is, this isn’t just a beef. It’s a business case. One that questions what value the UFC sees in crossover fights, and what it doesn’t.

So now we’re left wondering, if not for rules, contracts, and boardroom calls, would Strickland vs. Paul already be in the books? Or is this fight destined to stay in the land of ‘what if?’ Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!