5x UFC Champ Closes Heated America vs. Russia Debate Involving Khabib and Poirer’s Rivalry

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always emphasized his commitment to giving back to his roots. Earlier this year, he revealed how he used the substantial earnings from his UFC 229 blockbuster bout against Conor McGregor—widely regarded as one of the most defining moments in combat sports history—to create lasting change in his home region of Dagestan. That fight not only solidified ‘The Eagle’s legacy but also propelled the UFC, under Dana White’s leadership, into the global mainstream.

UFC 229 shattered all previous pay-per-view records, becoming the most “profitable” event in the promotion’s history with a staggering 2.4 million buys. With that money, the former UFC lightweight champion seems to have built a world-class training base in Sildi, the small village in Dagestan where he grew up. The world-class facility, which, according to MMA Mania, costs 400 million rubles ($5 million), just opened its doors two months ago. Despite its state-of-the-art nature, UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja doesn’t consider Khabib Nurmagomedov’s new gym the best in the business.

Currently training at American Top Team in Florida, Pantoja spoke with Home of Fighting about the difference between the two teams. He pointed out that ATT is home to a star-studded roster, including Dustin Poirier, Bo Nickal, Jorge Masvidal, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and many other elite fighters, and highlighted the unmatched diversity of its athletes. “You’re never going to see something big like that in another place. I don’t know about Khabib; maybe he made a good setup in Dagestan. I need to go there,” Alexandre Pantoja said.

The Brazilian champion also slipped in a playful jab, telling host Jaiden Cable he’s never been invited to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym—but got a warm welcome at ATT. “All right, bro, that’s why you’re here—I’m inviting you to come here. You know, American Top Team in Florida—one of the best places in the world for me, man,” said Alexandre Pantoja.

Despite the lighthearted dig, ‘The Cannibal’ made it clear he respects what ‘The Eagle’ has built. Speaking about his own team, he praised ATT’s grappling pedigree and international appeal. “We have a lot of reasons to come train here. Very good. You know, I hear a lot of guys say American Top Team has one of the best grappling in the game. Really. People say that guys come here to train… People come here to train from Russia, from Japan, from Brazil, of course, and it’s so amazing to be part of that gym.”

Regarded as the top fighter in the promotion’s flyweight division, Alexandre Pantoja has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Since claiming the belt in July 2023, he has successfully defended it four times. His most recent victory came at UFC 317 last month, where he submitted Kai Kara-France. Pantoja now has his sights set on a fifth title defense before the year ends.

Alongside him, Dustin Poirier stands out as ATT’s biggest star. Although Poirier has never captured a title, he boasts one of the most impressive résumés in the promotion and pushed UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov to his limits before ultimately being submitted.

The gym also houses other high-profile names like Bia Mesquita, former ONE champion Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, and judoka-turned-UFC contender Kayla Harrison, all of whom contribute to American Top Team’s immense star power on the global combat sports stage.

‘Team Khabib’ paid respect to Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has secured his place in MMA history alongside icons like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov — but he doesn’t measure his legacy by belts or win–loss records. Instead, he defines it by the caliber of opponents he has battled over nearly 17 years in the promotion. Throughout his career, ‘the Diamond’ has remained a fan favorite and earned respect among his peers, much like Islam Makhachev, whom he faced last year at UFC 302 in a title fight.

Before that, Poirier also shared the Octagon with Makhachev’s mentor, Nurmagomedov. In their UFC 302 clash, Dustin Poirier entered sharper than ever, leaving everything in the cage in pursuit of the belt. While Makhachev ultimately retained his title after a hard-fought contest, Poirier’s effort earned him admiration from both Makhachev and ‘The Eagle’.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Islam Makhachev has expressed a desire to host Poirier in his home country, alongside featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Makhachev shared his genuine respect: “Of all my opponents, I respect Volk and Dustin the most. I want to invite them to my country because they have a lot of people here who support and love them.”

While Dustin Poirier is undeniably a beloved legend, his legacy feels somewhat unfinished, as he has yet to secure a title. Moreover, in his most recent fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318, Poirier—the BMF champion—experienced another setback in his quest.