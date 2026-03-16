Five UFC London Fights That Deserve Everyone’s Attention

On March 21, the UFC will make its routine return to London with a stacked Fight Night event. Across 14 professional bouts, 28 warriors will look to entertain the crowd at the O2 Arena, and fans are already buzzing. While the entire London card is packed with talent, featuring six fights in the main card, which could have career-defining implications.

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy (main event)

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, that’s a no-brainer, right? In every event, the headliner always takes center stage, and it’s not something anyone should miss. That’s especially true here, considering two top-tier featherweights, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, are set to clash. But this time, the stakes just got even higher. Last weekend, during the UFC Vegas 114 broadcast, the promotion announced that the winner of this fight will face champion Alexander Volkanovski next.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with a guaranteed shot at the 145-pound gold, both undefeated fighters are expected to leave everything inside the Octagon, and fans won’t want to miss a second of this fascinating clash. Beyond the title implications, the matchup is also stylistically compelling, as Murphy and Evloev both possess well-rounded skill sets, leaving very few clear advantages for either man. After the main event, there’s another showdown that’s likely to be straight fireworks.

Welterweight: Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs Sam Patterson

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most lethal strikers, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, is back, and this time he’s returning to 170 lbs. So far, the Englishman has been on a tear in the middleweight division, where he dismantled contenders like Jared Cannonier (UFC 319) and Shara Magomedov (UFC Saudi Arabia) last year. Still, he has decided to leave the division and focus more on his natural weight class.

Facing ‘MVP’ will be fellow compatriot Sam Patterson, who is currently on a four-fight winning streak. Ahead of the bout, Page is definitely getting the expected backing, but things can get a little interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Page fought at welterweight, he lost to Ian Garry at UFC 303, and there’s a question about whether he will have the same power at 170 lbs as he did in the upper weight class. On the other hand, Patterson will be facing a much higher level of competition than in his recent fights, which makes this matchup even more intriguing.

Those two fights definitely signal top-class encounters. But if it’s pure violence you’re looking for, the next fight at UFC Fight Night London might deliver exactly that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Someone’s getting knocked out! That’s the feeling fans had after the UFC announced this exciting matchup in the middleweight division. At present, Christian Leroy Duncan has emerged as a ruthless striker, knocking out two of his last opponents with spinning attacks. And it’s safe to say that the English fighter will be hunting for a third knockout at UFC London. But that won’t be easy, as a veteran will be standing in his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his tenure, Roman Dolidze faced many top contenders and consistently posed a serious threat. However, after losing to Anthony Hernandez last time out, the promotion likely felt that the veteran Georgian would be a perfect test for an up-and-coming contender, as his experience might prove too much even for a ferocious striker like Leroy Duncan.

Who’s going to win? We’ll find out soon enough. But if you’re still craving another high-stakes showdown, there’s another stellar fight set to take place at UFC London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs Losene Keita

The entire night of the UFC’s return revolves around the featherweight clash in the headliner, and matching that theme, the promotion has included several 145 lbs bouts on the card. Among them, Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita might just steal the show.

For those unfamiliar, Wood is currently on a tear with a three-fight winning streak that includes an impressive showing in his last fight against Jose Delgado. The 32-year-old Englishman has been competing in the UFC since 2018, so he’s definitely a veteran inside the cage. But who would face such an experienced fighter? Well, the matchmakers decided that debutant Losene Keita would take a shot at him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reading that, many might instantly give the edge to Wood. However, they should hold that thought for a moment, as Keita was actually an OKTAGON MMA lightweight champion and has 10 knockout wins under his belt. So while Wood might rely on his years of experience, Keita could very well end the fight with a few well-timed shots.

Now, would you miss this fight? The expected answer is probably not. If that’s the case, then you’ll also want to catch the women’s clash opening UFC London.

ADVERTISEMENT

W-Bantamweight: Melissa Mullins vs. Luana Carolina

The bantamweight matchup between Melissa Mullins and Luana Carolina will kick off the night at the O2 Arena on March 21, and they’ll be responsible for setting the tone early. Both fighters like to stand and trade, so we might see some bloodshed right from the start, especially considering the stakes involved in this clash, at least for one of them.

Fans expected Mullins to show clear dominance in the division. However, her career has been largely inconsistent so far, as she sits at 2-2 in the promotion. On the flip side, Carolina also had a rocky start to her UFC journey, but she bounced back with intent and is now on a three-fight winning streak.

So if Mullins ends up losing this fight, there’s a chance she could be on the chopping block, as the top brass might decide to release her. Will that happen? We’ll find out once the clash ends this weekend.

This card features a mix of veterans and newcomers that is reminiscent of the 2019 London card, where Jorge Masvidal, then an experienced welterweight, scored a shocking knockout over local hero Darren Till. That said, what’s your opinion about the UFC London Fight Night card? Which fight are you most hyped for? Let us know in the comments section below.