Florida Athletic Commission Takes U-Turn on NC Ruling as BKFC Fans Divided Over Gee Perez, Andrew Strode

The BKFC 78 co-main event was meant to determine the next flyweight title challenger. Instead, it ended in chaos, confusion, and an outrage-inducing call. Andrew Strode had battered Gee Perez until the doctor waved it off, but instead of a TKO victory and a new belt, the fight was declared a no-contest. However, only one night later, that decision has now been reversed.

It happened in Hollywood, Florida, where Strode and Perez were competing for the interim flyweight title. They didn’t hold back. By Round 2, Strode had opened a gruesome laceration in Perez’s ear, resulting in one of the most horrific injuries in BKFC history.

Perez’s earlobe was hanging, half torn, and the ringside doctor called the fight off right away. Fans awaited the obvious call: a doctor-stoppage TKO in favor of Andrew Strode, the man who caused the damage. But what they received instead was a no-contest, leaving the commentary team surprised and BKFC President David Feldman questioning the outcome.

“I don’t know why it was a no-contest,” Feldman said after the fight. “That fight deserved a result.” He was not alone. The Florida State Athletic Commission apparently felt the same way.

Less than 24 hours later, they examined the footage, reversed the decision, and officially handed Andrew Strode the TKO victory and the interim title. Strode currently has a perfect 4-0 record in BKFC, wearing gold, and is looking forward to his next challenge.

Whether it’s undisputed champion John Dodson or a rematch with Perez, the message is clear: Strode isn’t just here to fight; he’s here to win, even if the commission takes a second look. But did the fans agree to the decision? Well, that’s an entirely different case. Why? Well, that’s because as soon as the commission’s decision hit the internet, it surely divided MMA fans online.

BKFC fans divided over Andrew Strode decision

As soon as the verdict was made online, several fans immediately questioned the commission’s decision. To them, Andrew Strode may have left with the belt, but not with the win. “Doctor’s stoppage saved him. The scorecards were definitely against him,” one user said, suggesting that Perez had a commanding lead before the interruption.

“Not a good decision—Perez was winning the fight,” another added. Others believed Strode lacked momentum: “Strode got saved by the bell and lost the first round already.” And the simplest, most straightforward jab captured the frustration: “Naaa, Perez was winning that fight.”

Given the controversial nature of the stoppage, many fans believed that a rematch between the two was the best option. “I would’ve just left the no contest and had them rematch,” one fan commented, arguing that the commission should not have intervened after the fight.

Another added, “The rematch will be better,” while a more confident voice stated, “We need the rematch ASAP. Gee winning it easy, iykyk.” For those who were watching, it was about closure rather than who walked away with the belt already.

However, a part of the fanbase strongly supported the commission’s decision. “I’m happy the commission did the right thing,” a user commented, emphasizing how unpredictable these injuries may be. Another agreed, saying, “It was the right call.” The consensus in this group was simple: “The cut was caused by a punch; therefore, it should be a W for the man.” In their eyes, this wasn’t just justice; it was overdue.