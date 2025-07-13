Florida Athletic Commission Under Fire for NC Ruling as Injury Halts BKFC 78 Co-Main Event

In a week when part-owner Conor McGregor unveiled a $25 million bare-knuckle tournament and BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships) announced the signing of four former UFC standouts, fans expected the action inside the ring to match the chaos outside it. Instead, controversy took center stage at BKFC 78, and all eyes turned to the Florida Athletic Commission.

The vacant interim flyweight title bout between Andrew “Legend” Strode and Gee “The Cutman” Perez was supposed to deliver fireworks. Both men came in with momentum, Strode undefeated at 3-0 and Perez riding high at 5-1. But the highly anticipated co-main event ended in confusion after a doctor called the fight at the end of round two due to a cut on Perez’s ear.

Moments later, officials ruled it a no-contest, leaving fans and fighters scratching their heads. The decision sparked immediate outrage online. While cuts are common in bare-knuckle bouts, few expected an ear laceration, that too at the bottom of the earlobe, to halt a championship-level contest. The reaction wasn’t just about the stoppage itself, but the classification of it. A doctor’s stoppage typically results in a TKO win for the opponent. Instead, the commission’s call for a no-contest felt off to many, especially with a belt on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc) Expand Post

AD

Even BKFC President David Feldman seemed caught off guard. Speaking at the post-fight presser, Feldman stated, “We don’t see what the doctors see. The doctors thought it was a good call, and I will always support our doctors. I don’t know why it was a No Contest. We’ll get with the athletic commission to get their reasoning, and I support any decision they make, but I 100-percent think that fight deserves a rematch.”

The Florida Athletic Commission, once praised by the ABC (Association of Boxing Commissions) for upholding safety in previous controversial matchmaking cases, such as the Melvin Guillard bout denial in 2022, is now facing the heat. Unlike in that instance, where long-term health concerns justified action, this time, fans and fighters alike believe the commission overstepped, especially in a high-stakes title bout. Here’s what the netizens had to say.

BKFC 78 co-main event leaves fans fuming over the Florida Athletic Commission’s controversial ruling

One fan wrote, “Nice robbery.” The sentiment was blunt but widespread. Many fans believed Gee Perez was favored due to fighting in his home state, and the NC ruling robbed Andrew Strode of a clean, deserved win. In fact, Strode himself popped into the comment section, writing, “I won that fight. God Knows”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan said I love G the cut man one of my favorite dudes and BKFC but this was straight bulls—. Hometown favorite conflict of interest. It looks like cheating to me.” This reaction pointed to the deeper frustration. Even fans who support Perez felt the ruling smelled suspicious and raised questions about fairness and transparency in officiating.

One fan asked, “Not a TKO? That’s absolutely bull—- Any injury during a fight that prevents you from fighting is a doctor stoppage TKO.” They weren’t alone. Many viewers cited combat sports precedent, insisting a stoppage due to injury should count as a victory, not a neutral ruling. What do you think?

Another wrote, “Bottom of the ear lobe. It wouldn’t affect his ability to fight. I can understand if it was squirting blood all over the place, but it wasn’t. Wack call.” Fans weren’t just mad, they were analytical. From rewatching slow-motion clips to dissecting medical logic, viewers tried to piece together why the cut justified a stoppage at all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One viewer added, “What a terrible call. Again, the BKFC cheating for their favorites.” A harsh accusation, as some longtime followers believe favoritism continues to plague the promotion, especially in close or controversial fights.

The Florida Athletic Commission’s No Contest ruling at BKFC 78 has left more questions than answers, with even BKFC’s president calling for a rematch. Whether the doctor’s call was medically justified or not, the commission now finds itself under a spotlight, and not the good kind. After all, in a sport built on grit, blood, and high stakes, fans expect the outcome to be earned, not decided by confusion.