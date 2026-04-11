Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeUFC

Florida Governor Signs UFC License Plate Bill Into Law With Charitable Initiative

Abhishek Kumar Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 10, 2026 | 11:45 PM EDT

HomeUFC

Florida Governor Signs UFC License Plate Bill Into Law With Charitable Initiative

Abhishek Kumar Das

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 10, 2026 | 11:45 PM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

In a move that blends combat sports with community impact, Ron DeSantis has officially signed the UFC specialty license plate bill into law. What was once simply a proposal is now a reality, with black “UFC Lives Here” plates set to hit roads across Florida starting October 1, 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The idea is simple, but the impact could be huge. Drivers will be able to purchase the unique plate for an extra $25 annual fee, with all proceeds directed toward the UFC Foundation. The foundation, which was established in 2021, focuses on activities such as youth mentoring, funding for children’s hospitals, military families, and programs that assist people with life-threatening illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally introduced as SB 264 by Senator Joe Gruters, the proposal passed unanimously, outlining how the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles would oversee the design and rollout. Along with the UFC plate, several additional specialty plates were considered, ranging from Miami Northwestern alumni to first responder foundations.

Top Stories

Image for Both Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg Miss Championship Weight Ahead of UFC 327 Main Event

14 hrs ago

Image for UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Reveals “Biggest” Lesson He Learned After Divorce

16 hrs ago

Image for Who Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Father? Nairi Tsarukyan’s Net Worth, Profession & Businesses

3+ weeks ago

Image for Legendary MMA Champ Set to Face Division’s Pioneer in UFC Debut

17 hrs ago

Image for Iran-Born UFC Star Who Voted for Trump Breaks Silence on Middle East Conflict: “Didn’t Expect Attack”

17 hrs ago

This highlights how Florida continues to use its automobile registration system to support community-based causes. There’s also a practical side to this rollout that can’t be ignored. To remain active, the UFC design must meet a minimum threshold of 3,000 presale vouchers within two years, as do all Florida specialty plates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expand Post

That requirement introduces uncertainty—but also urgency. If the UFC’s fans respond as its global popularity suggests, hitting that number may not just be possible, but inevitable. Pre-sale vouchers for the plate are currently available, signaling the first step toward widespread adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

And in many ways, this moment says a lot about the sport itself. The UFC, previously considered a fringe spectacle, is now embedded in state-backed initiatives, tied to hospitals, youth programs, and public service groups.

It’s no longer just about what occurs inside the Octagon; it’s about what the brand stands for outside of it. And that’s why they are making sure that they stay active when it comes to the welfare of society. So, not limiting themselves to just license plates, the UFC also recently launched the Gloves For Good program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC continues to give back to fans

That bigger identity—the one built outside the Octagon—is exactly what the promotion has been focusing on recently. While the license plate initiative shows how the brand is integrating into public systems, the UFC has also developed more direct, fan-driven ways to give back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea isn’t just to represent the sport, but also to involve its fans in something meaningful. One such example is the UFC’s recently announced “Gloves For Good” campaign. The idea is simple yet effective: fighters work together to create unique, one-of-a-kind gloves, which are then sold to generate funds and awareness for causes close to their hearts.

It ties charity directly to the athletes themselves, allowing fans to connect with both the fighter and the cause on a deeper level. The first edition of the initiative featured Max Holloway, whose gloves, inspired by his Hawaiian heritage, helped the Holloway Foundation and the UFC Foundation to support underprivileged youth back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were given the chance to win not just the gloves but also experience his clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326. And that seems to be where the UFC is headed—transforming fandom into engagement and moments of support into something that leaves a lasting impact beyond fight night.

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Abhishek Kumar Das

3,221 Articles

Abhishek Kumar Das is a Senior Combat Sports writer at EssentiallySports, known for his sharp extensive coverage of the UFC and WWE. Specializing as the go-to expert on Joe Rogan, Abhishek provides nuanced reporting on the evolving discourse surrounding Rogan’s influence on combat sports and its intersection with American politics. Over the past three years, he has built a reputation for delivering timely breaking news and thoughtful analysis, often exploring off-court drama and current affairs tied to the fight world.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT