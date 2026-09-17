Florida Sheriff’s Deputy & Undefeated MMA Fighter Issues Statement After Landing UFC Contract

Luis Hernandez just went from patrolling Miami-Dade to punching his ticket to the UFC. The sheriff’s deputy and undefeated MMA fighter officially added “UFC fighter” to his resume after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

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‘The Stache’ competed during Week 6 of Season 10 in Las Vegas, where he faced Hugo Guillon in a back-and-forth welterweight scrap. After trading momentum throughout the opening round, Hernandez found the finish in the second, submitting Guillon with a rear-naked choke. And just like that, the dream became official.

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Following the win, Hernandez took to Instagram to share a selfie with his team and reflect on the moment.

“Thank you God for everything you have blessed me with🙏🏻” he wrote on his Instagram story.

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Luis Hernandez entered the fight with a perfect 7-0 record, and he wasn’t exactly padding that resume. Every one of his professional wins since turning pro in 2021 had come by either submission or knockout. But at DWCS, Hugo Guillon did push him to his limits.

‘The Stache’ showed off his grappling early, securing a takedown, only for the Frenchman to answer right back with one of his own. Hernandez got back to his feet and started landing some clean shots, but by the end of the opening round, both men were visibly feeling the pace.

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The second round picked up right where the first left off. Heavy strikes flew before the action returned to the mat, where ‘The White Walker’ briefly looked close to stealing the fight with an anaconda choke. However, the Miami-Dade sheriff’s deputy survived the scare and soon found a way to turn the tables.

He reversed the position, took Hugo Guillon’s back, and locked in the rear-naked choke. The Frenchman had no choice but to tap, earning Luis Hernandez a UFC contract. And as expected, Dana White was clearly impressed by what he saw from the undefeated fighter.

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“Luis, I mean. I loved this fight,” White said. “Two dogs blasted each other with big shots. You guys basically have the same record.

“Both of you guys were in trouble. You overcame big punches, being tired, submission attempts, to get the finish. Incredible fight. I absolutely loved it. Welcome to the UFC.”

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For the past five years, Luis Hernandez has been juggling his MMA career with a full-time job as a sheriff’s deputy. Now, he’s joining a pretty unique club: fighters who have made it to the UFC after working in law enforcement or serving in the military.

And he’s far from the first. Chris Leben previously served in the military, while Mirko Cro Cop was part of Croatia’s anti-terrorism squad. Chris Daukaus, meanwhile, spent a decade working as a police officer in Philadelphia before making his way to the UFC. Now, Hernandez gets to add his name to that list.

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It is also worth noting that Hernandez wasn’t exactly a stranger to UFC fans even before he came to the DWCS. Some fans may remember him from a wild incident outside the Octagon involving UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

The two were involved in a brawl at Tuff-N-Uff 145 in 2025, an incident that eventually landed ‘Tarzan’ in hot water with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The commission suspended Strickland for six months and fined him $5,000 over the incident.

Now, Luis Hernandez has given fans a very different reason to remember his name, and looking at the reactions, he surely has made the Miami-Dade department proud.

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Miami-Dade Sheriff celebrates Luis Hernandez’s UFC breakthrough

Luis Hernandez also got some high praise from Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who congratulated him after the victory and praised him for representing the agency on one of MMA’s biggest platforms.

“Luis, your discipline, determination, and years of hard work brought you to this moment, and tonight, you delivered,” Cordero-Stutz said. “You made Miami proud! From representing the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to stepping into that cage on the world stage, you showed everyone what YOU are made of.”

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The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office was clearly invested in Luis Hernandez’s big night, organizing a watch party for his Contender Series appearance and showing support for his unusual double career.

In a statement, the agency described his UFC contract as the culmination of years spent balancing public service with professional fighting.

“It was the culmination of years spent moving between two demanding worlds: serving Miami-Dade County as a full-time deputy and pursuing a sport in which the smallest mistake can end a fight,” the sheriff’s office said. “His co-workers believed in him, his family believed in him, his coaches believed in him, and, most importantly, Deputy Hernandez never stopped believing in himself, despite the odds.”

Now, thanks to all this support, ‘The Stache’ gets to start the next chapter of his career as an official UFC fighter. And if his Contender Series debut was any indication, he’s bringing plenty of grit with him into the Octagon.