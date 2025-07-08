Following Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping Gets ‘Bloodied & Sore’ in Fight Scene for New Movie

Last year, UFC megastar Conor McGregor made waves with his explosive Hollywood debut in Road House, portraying the ruthless villain opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, who played former UFC fighter Dalton. McGregor’s gritty, wild-blooded performance sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and proved that MMA stars can successfully transition into cinema. Now, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is following a similar path—though he’s no stranger to the screen.

‘The Count’ has already appeared in more than a dozen films and nine television shows, including xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Den of Thieves. His next project, however, marks a new milestone. In the upcoming film Atlas King, Michael Bisping takes on the lead role, signaling a major leap in his acting career.

Giga Chikadze, who once made waves as a UFC featherweight contender, also took on the role of co-producer for the film. Michael Bisping is bringing along some heavy hitters for the cast, including Georgie Finn, Emmy Award-winning actress Lil Anne, and Sarah Wayne Callies. Promoted as a “gritty thriller” by its makers, Atlas King is now making the rounds at the Cannes Market, with production already underway. Earlier today, Bisping treated fans to a bloody sneak peek from the set. In a gritty behind-the-scenes snap where he’s soaked in blood, he shared on Instagram,

“Awesome first day on the set of Atlas King from @punchitfilms yesterday. A little sore this morning but pumped to do it all over again. Fortunately no fight scene today though as I’m sore a f*ck.”

As the story unfolds, Michael Bisping’s character teams up with his late friend’s godson—likely portrayed by Georgie Finn—joining forces to complete a mission that binds both of their fates in unexpected ways.

Michael Bisping includes Conor McGregor in his ideal UFC White House cast

Just before the fireworks light up the sky for the 4th of July, the President of the United States dropped a bombshell—he’s set to turn the White House garden into a UFC battleground next year to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. It wasn’t just a show for the cameras, either. With Donald Trump’s deep ties to the UFC and its head honcho Dana White, the announcement sparked a buzz of excitement among MMA fans. The news thrilled fans—and even more so, fighters. Names like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, who haven’t competed in years, began teasing comebacks.

The Irishman, who hasn’t fought in over four years, immediately flooded social media with posts making his case to be on the historic White House card. His plea didn’t go unheard. Backing his intent, Conor McGregor even shared a screenshot of a conversation with Dana White, where the UFC boss replied, love it” —a short but telling response that hinted ‘The Notorious’ might be ready to burn through the remaining fights on his UFC contract.

While some critics question whether McGregor is still a valid contender for such a monumental event, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping strongly disagrees. Emphasizing Conor McGregor’s unmatched star power in a recent YouTube video, ‘The Count’ said,

“Conor McGregor’s no stranger to the White House. He’s already been out there. He said he’s going to run to be the president of Ireland. He spoke to the world’s media at the White House, so he’s very familiar with this place – and of course, he would love to insert himself into this legendary, historic event.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s take? Could Conor McGregor’s return on the UFC White House card shatter records for pay-per-view sales and live gate numbers? Let us know what you think in the comments below.